‘NCIS’ Spent an Entire Season Developing This Character Who Left Abruptly

If you’re a longtime fan of “NCIS,” then you are sadly used to watching characters come and go on the long-running program.

From Mark Harmon to Michael Weatherly to Cote de Pablo to Emily Wickersham, some of these goodbyes have been more painful than others. Fans had to say goodbye to one “NCIS” character not long after she was introduced in the first place.

Jennifer Esposito appeared in the series during Season 14. She played Special Agent Alexandra Quinn. Her character is an experienced agent who had left fieldwork in the past. She instead becomes an instructor at the Law Enforcement Training Center. Gibbs then heard about her and was able to convince her to get back into the field and join his amazing team.

Character Quick to Leave

She was known for her quick wit and extensive experience and talent as an agent. Recently, fans on Reddit spoke about her time on the show and how it was very short-lived.

“Am I the only one that is still irritated by the fact that they gave Jennifer Esposito so much script time building up her character when she hadn’t been with a show for more than one season in something like 10-12 years at that point? Seems like they could have waited until they knew she might actually be staying before they really pushed her character. She had a long history of one season and gone in shows,” wrote one user.

Esposito only stuck around for a single season, despite getting treatment as a series regular. This can seem like a major waste of screen time for some fans.

“I’m all for character building, but maybe make sure the character is going to stay around for more than part of one season only,” wrote another fan.

Some viewers seemed glad that she left. One person called her “really annoying” and noted she sometimes made the show hard to watch. Her character’s departure never got a true explanation.

Reason for Jennifer Esposito Leaving ‘NCIS’

The Reddit user pointed out that she had a habit of joining shows for short periods of time. This does seem true in most cases. She has appeared briefly in TV shows like “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Boys,” “Blindspot,” “The Affair,” “Mistresses,” and “Blue Bloods.”

She may not stay around for long, but she certainly pops up in a lot of interesting shows.

According to Deadline, she had a couple of reasons for leaving the show when she did. She remained on Showtime’s “The Affair” as Nina Solloway, which is part of the CBS family. The main reason is that she booked a role opposite John Travolta in the feature film “Speed Kills.”

“It was a great experience. I could not have asked for a better opportunity than to work with the NCIS cast and producers,” Esposito said in a statement to the news outlet.