‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Gives Wilmer Valderrama Major Shoutout for Doing ‘Fantastic Job’ on New Episode

We have a Torres-centered “NCIS” episode coming our way tonight, and Brian Dietzen is heaping on the praise for his co-star Wilmer Valderrama. He posted a screengrab from the episode on Instagram, featuring Palmer, McGee, and Knight gathered around a body in the morgue. Dietzen captioned the image, “Torres must battle some…everything, and this team is there to help him! My man @wilmervalderrama did a fantastic job in this one.”

What we know about the episode, is that Torres is getting himself into some physically dangerous trouble. He’s started going to cage fights after work, even going so far as to cancel on plans with co-workers to fight instead. It could be bare knuckle fighting, in which case, Torres could get into even more trouble.

Enter Director Vance. He has a history of boxing, as we know from the “NCIS” episode “Knockout.” Vance has been boxing for years, and it looks like he’s the only one who can knock some sense into Torres. He’s there to teach him how to fight safely, and legally. At least, that’s what I’m hoping for.

Meanwhile, the NCIS team is investigating a murder that may be tied to the fighting ring. They discover a dead body that’s missing an eye; we don’t know what that means yet, but it can’t be anything good, that’s for sure.

In promos for the new episode, it looks like Torres is their ticket into the (possibly) illegal boxing ring. McGee may have to go undercover or at least tail Torres. There’s a clip from the episode where it looks like Parker is in the office, while McGee is at the cage fight. Parker asks, “Do we have a problem?” and McGee replies, “What do you think?”

Could Torres be the problem they’re talking about? Or is it someone else they’re tailing?

‘NCIS’ Fans Weigh In On Favorite Stand-Alone Episodes

In a recent Reddit post, “NCIS” fans gathered to discuss their favorite stand-alone episodes. Meaning, episodes that don’t belong to a wider arc.

One fan noted that season 8, episode 14 was their favorite, titled “A Man Walks Into a Bar…” The episode centers around the team and their inner workings; it explored their psyches while they investigated the death of late agent Kate Todd’s sister.

Another favorite was the season 7 premiere, “Truth or Consequences.” This is an interesting one as it also explores the team’s psyches and values, but through DiNozzo’s lens. While captured by terrorists, DiNozzo reveals the role of each member of the team while under the influence of truth serum. He calls McGee the brains, Vance the politician, Gibbs the leader, and so on.

It seems that fans really like episodes that delve deeper into the team’s inner monologue, their thoughts, feelings, and personal values. We definitely don’t get enough of that, especially now with two new characters in the mix. Hopefully, there will be more episodes like that in the future.