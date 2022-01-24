‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen ‘Looking Forward’ to Next Week After Incredible Chiefs-Bills Playoff Game

If you are an NFL fan, then Sunday was one of those amazing days, and NCIS star Brian Dietzen was watching a heck of a game.

Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the CBS show, was among the millions watching the Kansas City Chiefs score a 42-36 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. What made it even crazier was that Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led two incredible TD scoring drives late in the AFC Divisional Round game.

Anyway, here is what the NCIS star Dietzen said on Twitter after the game. He, like many, was probably stunned and shocked by the game’s finish.

What. A. Game.



Damn, neither team deserved an L.



Looking forward to next week! — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) January 24, 2022

And he speaks of next week. Fans just thought this weekend was crazy with all four NFL playoff games ending on a final play. Three of them finished on game-winning field goals; one on an overtime touchdown. One more note on the Bills-Chiefs: there were 25 points scored in the final two minutes of the game, setting an NFL record.

‘NCIS’ Star, Like Many, Probably Will Be Sitting At Home For Championship Sunday

The NCIS star will be making his couch reservations, like many others, for Championship Sunday. First up, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals visiting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Second, Jimmy Garopollo and the San Francisco 49ers will visit Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Could there be another Sunday like this one next week? The way that these NFL playoffs have gone, anything is possible. As for NCIS, it will be on Monday night at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central. But just know that it will probably be going on hiatus as far as new episodes are concerned.

Other networks that do not have the Winter Olympics on them also are pushing back original episodes. They realize that viewership might be focused on those Olympic sports which people love to watch. This is especially true in the primetime hours.

Still, fans will be waiting for NCIS to come back with new episodes. And one that was co-written by Dietzen is expected to be either in the mix soon or after the hiatus.

Longtime fans know that he’s now chief medical examiner after Donald “Ducky” Mallard retired. Ducky is still part of the cast and David McCallum remains one of those cast members from Season 1. Heck, for that matter, Dietzen also has been around that long, too.

But Jimmy actually was a recurring character at first before finally joining the cast on a full-time basis. So, tune in and see when NCIS will have new episodes and maybe keep an eye out for a possible Gibbs sighting as well.