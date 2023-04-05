‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole to Appear In New Drama Series for Showtime

NCIS actor Gary Cole, who plays Special Agent Alden Parker on the show, is set to appear in a new drama series for Showtime. Yes, he will be on NCIS in its 21st season on CBS. But he’s got another drama series lined up. Cole is due to appear in the Showtime miniseries Waco: The Aftermath. The series starts airing on April 16, Hello! Magazine reports. Cole will play private investigator Gordon Novel.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Now, the five-part series is a sequel to the 2018 miniseries Waco. It dramatized the 51-day standoff between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and David Koresh’s religious faction, the Branch Davidians, in Waco, Texas in 1993 It resulted in a fatal fire.

‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Finds Himself In Five-Part Miniseries ‘Waco: The Aftermath’

The sequel portrays both the aftermath and repercussions of the siege. This includes the trials of the surviving members of the Branch Davidians.

According to a synopsis for the miniseries. it reads: “Five-part drama series portraying the searing aftermath of the disastrous FBI 1993 standoff at the Branch Davidian compound – an event that galvanized American militia movements and helped radicalize Timothy McVeigh, Terry Nichols, and many others.”

Bullet Train‘s Michael Shannon is set to star in the series, playing FBI hostage negotiator Gary Noesner. Romeo + Juliet actor John Leguizamo plays undercover ATF agent Jacob Vasquez and Billions‘ David Costabile plays Judge Smith, who oversees the trial of the Branch Davidians.

Succession actress J. Smith-Cameron will also appear in the series as a leader and Prophetess of the religious faction, Lois Roden. Waco: The Aftermath debuts at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on April 16 on Showtime.

Cole Found A New Hobby For Himself: Jigsaw Puzzles

Meanwhile, Cole discovered a new hobby to keep him busy. Of course, his shooting schedule with NCIS keeps him on his toes. Still, everyone needs a side hobby to relax with when not working. For Cole, that interest lies in jigsaw puzzles. “The pandemic introduced me to jigsaw puzzles,” Cole said. “I got very deep into that. I probably have 20 under my belt now.’

Before getting to NCIS, Cole had built up quite a resume’ of different roles. For instance, he played Bill Lumburgh in Office Space. That role made Cole a household name to the many people who saw the movie. Yet if there was a role he could reprise, which role would it be? It’s not Lumburgh. No, Cole picks another role from a bit of a scary show. “Sheriff Lucas Buck on American Gothic,” Cole told Entertainment Weekly in an interview.