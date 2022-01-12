‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Enjoys Beach Day In New Snaps: ‘Good For The Soul’

“NCIS” actress Katrina Law is enjoying a much-needed break on the beach. Check out her gorgeous pictures here.

Everyone needs a beach day every once in a while. “NCIS” Katrina Law is doing just this and taking some relaxation time in the ocean. In her most recent Instagram post, Law is taking in the sun and sand.

Starting off with a picture of her hand reaching out of the water, the “NCIS” star shares a fun slideshow with her followers.

“So good for the soul,” the actress captions her images. The photos are really picturesque. With the sun rising over the ocean, Law is happily smiling as the waves crash over her.

The comments section is filled with fire emojis and heart-eyes. It looks like the “NCIS” star’s fans want to find the nearest beach themselves.

An NCIS Crossover Event

Two “NCIS” worlds will collide in a new crossover episode set to air on March 28th. Katrina Law and Wilmer Valderrama will join the “NCIS: Hawai’i” cast on the beautiful island. Fans are excited to see how the teams will work together.

To celebrate the news, stars of both shows made a fun video. Wilmer Valderrama first tells the fans what is going on.

Katrina Law is the second star to appear in the video.

“I’ve also got something to tell you,” she teases fans. “I’m coming to Hawaii too.”

Cast mates like Vanessa Lachey and Jessica Knight join in on the fun.

“It’s going to be good being back on the island solving crimes,” Knight says.

Some fans suspect that the crossover episode could mark the final episode of the “NCIS” season. CBS has not confirmed this, but it would finish it out with a bang.

Katrina Law’s Acting Career

In an interview with Pop Culturalist, Katrina looks back on how she got her start in acting.

“My very first job was an extra on Lucky Numbers, a Nora Ephron film,” she begins. “They were shooting in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. I remember being so excited that a Hollywood production was coming to my side of town. I drove two and a half hours to get to Harrisburg to be an extra. It was in the middle of November. For those of you who don’t know, November in Harrisburg is cold,” she adds.

While the conditions were freezing, the actress loved the experience.

I remember I was so excited that I volunteered and I did it. It was one of the best days of my life because I was so happy. I love set life, and I was contemplating whether or not I wanted to do this as a career. This was also a test to see if I loved the environment.”