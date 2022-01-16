‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Snaps Series of Golden Hour Beach Pics ‘While It’s Good’

Katrina Law of NCIS was in a giving mood for her followers on Instagram recently. Just take a look at these photos and enjoy.

Well, if you are living in an area being hit by snowy weather, then these babies are going to warm your heart up.

Let us just feast our eyes on Law’s pictures that come from the NCIS star.

Law joined the show on a full-time basis as Special Agent Jessica Knight this season, which is Season 19.

You also have seen her on Sacred Lies, The Oath, Hawaii Five-O, and even a guest shot on the spin-off NCIS: Hawai’i.

This season definitely has been one of changes for NCIS. After all, when Mark Harmon takes his Leroy Jethro Gibbs character and goes away then that’s going to bring on some adjustments.

Toss in a timeslot change, too, and it is enough to make OG fans just throw up their hands.

Law, though, has been a welcome member of the cast along with Gary Cole, who is playing Alden Parker and is a leader on the NCIS team.

‘NCIS’ Star Law Actually Did Work With A One-Time Villain on ‘Yellowstone’

Outsiders, let’s talk about one of the most amazing things that will make your head spin.

A star of NCIS, namely Law, actually did work together with a one-time villain on Yellowstone.

No, we are not drunk, and yes, this did happen.

Let us review the situation right here.

Back on Dec. 5, 2021, Law did share a selfie with Yellowstone alum Neal McDonough. They attended Comic-Con Los Angeles together to relive their Arrow glory days.

So, what in the world did they play on Arrow?

McDonough was Damien Darhk and this cat was the leader of H.I.V.E. It turns out that Dahrk also is the former best friend of Ra’s al Ghul. Law was Nyssa Raatko/Nyssa al Ghul.

About her character, “Nyssa didn’t necessarily grow up with what she perceived [as] a bad childhood,” Law of NCIS says in an interview with Telltale TV. “She grew up knowing that this was her place in the world. What she was meant to be. She was the Heir to the Demon, and eventually, she would be the Demon’s Head. She always knew her place, and everything she did was in pursuit of that goal — to eventually be the head of the League of Assassins.”

McDonough says that he “always gravitated more towards the fun villain.” He talked about it in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

He played Malcolm Beck opposite Kevin Costner on Yellowstone.