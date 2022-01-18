‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Teases a ‘Fun’ Episode with Tense Shootout Scene

NCIS is gearing up for another episode with a tense shootout scene. But Katrina Law promises the episode is going to be “fun” in a new post. Katrina Law just joined the series as Special Agent Jessica Knight. She had a couple of guest appearances ins season 18 and is now a full-fledged regular in season 19. And it seems she’s particularly excited for this episode.

“Tonight’s episode of @ncis_cbs was a lot of fun to shoot. See you all soon!” the actress writes. The preview for the episode shows the team involved in a tense shootout on a ship.

The description for the episode definitely looks promising and also promises a new look at Jessica Knight and her family.

“After a civilian research vessel in the North Atlantic picks up a small boat of wounded Navy officers, NCIS arrives on the ship and is forced to hide after discovering terrorists are onboard,” the description reads. The episode airs tonight on CBS at 8/7 central.

Fans are excited to see another episode take place on a ship.

“Oh yeah haven’t seen a Navy ship episode in a while. Love the show as always and the cast! Maybe we will see the CGIS leader again! I liked her!,” one fan wrote.

“Watching NCIS now and will later,” another fan said.

“Katrina, loved you in Hawaii Five-O ..love you in NCIS ..simply love you,” another fan wrote.

Katrina Law and Her ‘NCIS’ Co-Star are Participating in a Crossover Episode With ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

Katrina Law previously starred in Hawaii Five-0, and now she’s heading back to the Aloha state to participate in a crossover event with NCIS’s newest spinoff, NCIS: Hawai’i. Law is joining the show for a crossover event that’ll air in March, and she won’t be alone. She’s going with Nick Torres actor Wilmer Valderrama.

The episode will air on Monday, March 28th.

In a video posted by Wilmer Valderrama, the Jessica Knight actress said she is really excited to return to Hawai’i to film the crossover episode.

“It’s going to be good being back on the island solving crimes,” she said.

Wilmer Valderrama is also excited to be joining the cast.

We don’t yet know any plot details or what will bring Jessica Knight and Nick Torres down to Hawai’i, but it’s exciting nonetheless.

NCIS: Hawai’i always airs right after NCIS, so the episode will be hard to miss. You can also tune in to a new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i tonight. It’ll follow Agent Lucy Tara going undercover at a Poker tournament.