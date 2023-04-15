‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Has Officially Beaten One Major Mark Harmon Record

Sean Murray of NCIS fame has done something quite amazing in the fact that he’s been credited to be in more episodes than Mark Harmon. Right now, Murray is only behind David McCallum, who plays NCIS historian Donald “Ducky” Mallard, in total episodes.

But Murray has been in the most episodes ever since IMDb started crediting Harmon and McCallum when it really should not have been. As of the series’ latest episode, according to IMDb, Murray has appeared in 438 episodes. Murray’s long tenure on the procedural is one pretty amazing feat. He’s grown up, going from awkward probie to a loveable NCIS agent, husband, and father.

‘NCIS’ Reunion With Former Cast Members Is Definitely Overdue For The CBS Show

Since Murray is still on NCIS, a reunion with some of his former colleagues is definitely long overdue. Ever since Cote de Pablo’s arc in Season 17, fans have been clamoring for more Ziva David, more particularly with Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo by her side. Of course, it wouldn’t be a reunion without the return of Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Pauley Perrette’s Abby Sciuto. But getting the entire gang together may just be for the dreams. As long as NCIS keeps going, you never know what could happen, PopCulture reports.

The CBS series has been renewed for Season 21. As long as anything traumatizing doesn’t happen in the Season 20 finale, we shouldn’t worry about McGee departing. A lot has changed over the years. Agents have come and gone, but McGee has always been there, and he always will be, at least for now.

‘NCIS’ Will Work Hard To Set Up Season 21 Episodes With This Season’s Final Shows

With just a handful of episodes left for this season, there is no telling what the NCIS team will get up to and what cases they will take on. This will be something that you will not want to miss. Also, you will get a taste of how the show sets up Season 21. It might also be worth watching to see what role McGee plays in all of this stuff.

Speaking of Murray and Harmon, Murray said it was quite “hard” to tell Harmon goodbye from the long-running series. “I had lots of feelings about it because, well, you know, it’s Harmon, who is like a mentor to me, and saying goodbye on screen was hard,” Murray said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “But at the same time, I felt that if anyone were to do it, McGee is the right one.”