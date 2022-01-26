‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama ‘Humbled’ by Fan Reaction to This Week’s Intense Episode

“NCIS” star Wilmer Valderrama took quite the on screen beating in this week’s episode. The actor delivered a performance that left some fans worried he may be leaving the show. Valderrama shared in an Instagram post that he was “humbled” by fans’ reactions to the episode. “I have been so humbled by all of your feedback on this Monday night episode… to my cast, producers, writers and crew.. AND you our amazing fans.. You all make me better, and your love will be met with the best of me,” Valderrama writes.

The actor adds, “Special shout out to our episode’s director James Whitmore Jr. for always reaching for every moment! I love you brother.”

Lately, Valderrama’s character Torres has been especially difficult to deal with. He’s been blowing off co-workers, staying out late, and just generally having an attitude. It’s clear he has some feelings to work through. While most assume Torres’ moody behavior is due to Gibbs leaving, he insists he’s “fine.” (Spoiler Alert: He’s totally not fine.)

Wilmer Valderrama Takes Quite A Beating On the Latest ‘NCIS’ Episode

Torres takes a bloody beating when the NCIS team sends him and another undercover agent into an underground fighting ring to find the boss of the operation. The two agents get a tip that the person responsible for the murder of a Naval intelligence officer is the boss of this human trafficking operation. However, only the men who win the fights get the opportunity to meet the big man with all of the intel. Torres and Agent Dale Sawyer go in with a plan to fight each other, since either way one of them will get the chance to talk to who they need.

However, their plan takes a turn when the bleach-haired man running the operation decides to pit him against a much scarier opponent. Tough guy Torres doesn’t back down and goes in, full throttle. He gets beat extremely hard until he pulls a crazy flying squirrel move that eventually wins him the fight.

Is Torres Leaving the Show For Good?

Except, the bleach-haired fight coordinator gives pushback on letting Torres meet the “boss.” That is, until Torres’ team bursts in the room with evidence that reveals the bleach-haired man is the boss. A deal gets cut and Torres heads to the morgue to get his wounds stitched up by Jimmy Palmer.

Palmer talks tenderly to Torres while he cleans him up, empathizing with the fact that Torres feels abandoned after Gibbs left. Palmer tells Torres that sometimes, people leave– even fathers. The detail seems extra fitting since Gibbs truly was like a father figure to his team. Palmer makes his point though when he tells Torress that when that happens, you need to lean on the people that are still there for you.

Honestly, what a beautiful moment. After constantly being on the defense and neglecting to spend time with his co-workers outside of work like they’re used to.. maybe this will be the turning point for Torres. Or, it could be a sign that he’s getting ready to make his departure. Guess there’s only one way to find out.

You can tune into new episodes of “NCIS” on Tuesdays. Check your local listings for exact times, and keep an eye on Outsider for the latest coverage on the series.