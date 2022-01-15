‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Opened About Keeping Date Nights Interesting

Lately, Wilmer Valdrarrama’s life has been a juggling act. When he’s not on the NCIS set, he’s at home caring for his new baby, Nakano. And in those rare moments when his sweet daughter is asleep, he finds time to dedicate to his future wife, Amanda Pacheco.

Valderrama and Pacheco originally had wedding plans set in 2020, but the pandemic forced the two to postpone. In the meantime, though, they welcomed baby Nakano to the world in February 2021. The inspiration for their daughter’s name came from the Japanese city, where they first professed their love to each other.

Now that their little girl is almost a year old, the NCIS star and his wife have become pros at keeping the romance alive.

“As soon as the baby goes down, we hop on our Vespa and just cruise around the neighborhood. You find new ways to do date night,” Valderrama told Parents magazine.

Luckily, for the couple, all three of Nakano’s living grandparents live in the same home with the growing family. So, when they need to step away for some alone time, they have plenty of willing babysitters.

But at first, when the NCIS actor and his wife brought Nakano home from the hospital, they overestimated just how frequently these date nights would happen.

“The first few nights after Nakano came home, we were like, ‘Oh, we can do this! No problem!’ ” Valderrama admitted. “But by the sixth day, that sleep deprivation gets tough.”

‘NCIS’ Star Says Wife and Baby Are His Priorities

Nakano’s birthday, February 15, is a special time for the new parents for a couple of reasons. Not only does the special day occur on the heels of Valentine’s Day, but it’s also Pacheco’s mother’s birthday. Sadly, Pacheco’s mother passed away from cancer before little Nakano came along. Needless to say, the NCIS star and his wife have much to honor and celebrate in February.

According to Pacheco, her NCIS husband is more than happy to spoil her on these occassions as well as every day in between.

“Wilmer is always doing sweet, loving things for me,” Pacheco shared. “Nakano was born the day after Valentine’s Day, so we’ll have the 14th for us and the next day for her.”

The NCIS star takes his role as a father and husband very seriously and devotes much of his attention to the women in his life.

“They tell you, ‘It’s all about the baby,’ but when you’re both with the baby, you can forget about each other. The baby is our priority,” he says. “But,” he adds, turning toward Pacheco, “you are mine too.”

Check out the young parents’ interview below.