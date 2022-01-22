For NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, family is a big part of his life. He loves to share photos of his wife and daughter whenever possible.

In a recent issue of Parents Latina, Valderrama and his wife Amanda Pacheco were featured. The two talked about parenting, life, and family. Of course, there was also a nice photoshoot that the family took. It was a great time for the couple to show off their little daughter and be celebrated for their roles as parents.

Over on his Instagram, the NCIS star posted about his little girl, Nakano Oceana. Check out the post below and see for yourself. Valderrama sure is a proud dad!

In the post, Valderrama took the time to send a message to his young daughter. “There will be a day when I won’t be able to hold you like this mi angelita pechochi (preciosa),” the actor said in the caption. “But I promise you, I will hold you up till my last of days.. I love you my Chuuckee..” The actor went on to thank Parents and Parents Latina for giving him the opportunity.

When it comes to raising Nakano, Amanda and Wilmer have some help. Thankfully, for the couple, Wilmer’s parents live at their house with them. As does Armando, Amanda’s dad. There are lots of loving hands that are helping to raise the young one. The NCIS star has no issue with the in-law situation. And, he has always been very close with his parents.

Valderrama is a fan-favorite NCIS actor. He has played beloved roles and there should be more features like this about him. It was great to read some of the quotes from the interview and feature.

Nick Torres Hits the Cage in New ‘NCIS’

When a new NCIS hits your screens, there is going to be some intense hand-to-hand combat. After a Naval officer is found dead, an investigation uncovers a cage fighting scene. In order to get to the bottom of things, it seems that the team is going to go the extra mile. None other than Nick Torres is getting ready to get into the thick of things.

Torres seems to always be getting into something. Whether it’s saving someone from a dangerous situation, running into danger, or I guess MMA fighting. There were some photos that came out from the episode. Torres is getting ready to spar or potentially fight straight up. Even Director Vance is in on the training.

Properly named The Bone Yard maybe we’re going to get a Fight Club type feel. This is going to be interesting. Valderrama in the cage? I am not sure I could have seen it before, but maybe it is starting to make more sense the longer I look at the pictures.