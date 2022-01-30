‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Shares Inspiring Message Marking 42nd Birthday: ‘I Am So Proud of Me’

On his birthday today, 42-year-old actor, Wilmer Valderrama, inspires fans to be proud of who they are today. In a recent post to the “NCIS” star’s Instagram, Valderrama shares a photo of himself looking out into the distance. He also includes an inspirational caption.

The caption starts, “42 today. I am so proud of the man I have been working and lifting myself up for two decades. Once I learned that I could get up on my own at 2 years old, I knew that nothing could keep me down. I learned that every bruise eventually heals. I’ve also learned to challenge my fears. ( I rhymed that on purpose) fearlessly facing a future I have built with my own two hands.”

As the caption continues, Wilmer Valderrama uses this time to thank his friends and family for helping him become who he is today.

This is also a very special birthday for Valderrama because it’s his first birthday as a proud father! Last February, the actor and his fiancé, Amanda Pacheco welcomed their first child; a daughter.

Supporters and fans of the “Encanto” star, including actress Vanessa Hudgens, joined forces to wish him the happiest of birthdays. One fan wrote, “Happy happy birthday to you @wilmervalderrama and you should be proud – very very proud.”

Wilmer Valderrama Talks About Life As a Parent

In a recent issue of Parents Latina magazine, Wilmer Valderrama posed for the cover with his beautiful daughter, Nakano Oceana (They named their child after the city where they declared their love for each other). Valderrama and Pacheco opened up about their lives during the first year of their daughter’s life.

“It’s an exciting moment to make it to one year as parents. I think that’s a testament to us. They tell you, ‘It’s all about the baby,’ but when you’re both with the baby, you can forget about each other. The baby is our priority. But [Amanda is] mine too.”

The happy couple clearly has much love for their daughter as well as each other. As a biracial couple, both Pacheco and little Nakano are learning how to speak Spanish. Thankfully, mother and daughter have a side of their family that speaks the language. Especially Valderrama’s mother, who only speaks Spanish.

It’s also important to Wilmer Valderrama and his family for Nakano to learn Spanish to better comprehend her heritage.

As a USO Global Ambassador, Valderrama continues to stay committed to the role and to educating his daughter. “We want to teach her respect, loyalty, and what hard work looks like. That’s what saved my own life. In Hollywood, you can lose yourself if you try to become what someone else thinks is profitable. But my parents taught me that I never had to be anything I wasn’t.”