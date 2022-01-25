‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Talks to Fans From Set of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Crossover

Attention, Outsiders — the most recent episode of NCIS just dropped. One of the stars of the show was hyping it up beforehand on social media.

You may remember him for playing the role of Fez on That ’70s Show from 1998 to 2006. But nowadays, actor Wilmer Valderrama is starring as part of the main cast on CBS’s NCIS. He plays as Special Agent Nick Torres.

Valderrama, along with the rest of his fellow cast and crew, are currently in Hawaii where they are shooting their crossover event with NCIS: Hawai’i. There’s no doubt he is excited to be there and get to work.

“Hello, everyone. I’m here in beautiful, gorgeous, absolutely beautiful, and spiritual Hawaii,” Valderrama revealed. “We are excited to be here representing NCIS. We are in the middle of shooting our NCIS crossover event with NCIS: Hawai’i.“

Valderamma Considers Vanessa Lachey His ‘Sister’

NCIS: Hawai’i, of course, is the latest installment in the franchise. Leading the new team in Hawaii is Special Agent Jane Tennant, who is portrayed by Vanessa Lachey. It marks the first time in NCIS history that the leading agent is a woman.

As for Valderrama, he is excited about supporting Lachey, who he considers a sister.

“I’m sharing the screen with my sister Vanessa Lachey. She is one of my favorite people and I am very, very proud to be here to support the next chapter of not only her life but this show. The extension of our NCIS family.”

The accomplished actor also reminded fans that a new episode would be airing on Monday night.

“That being said, I’m also excited to remind you that tonight there is a very special episode of NCIS. As you may have seen by some of the promos and some of the footage, Torres is going to, unfortunately, go through something very, very traumatic tonight. It may change absolutely everything you know of Torres.”

‘NCIS’ Fans Love Wilmer Valderrama On the Show

Let’s be honest, it’s hard not to like NCIS star, Wilmer Valderrama. He first stole our hearts as Fez, but he remains there to this very day in the form of Nick Torres. Fans of the series seem to agree wholeheartedly.

“Love this guy and his willingness to share with his fans!!!” one fan said.

“This was a great episode!” a second fan replied. “I think it is great to see @ncis_cbs tackling the topic of mental health, even with the hot muscular guy, Nick, @wilmervalderrama, who is struggling to understand how to deal with his issues. Vulnerability is difficult to show for the macho men, but you did it well!”

The official NCIS: Hawaii Instagram account even left a comment on Valderrama’s post.

“Sounds like after this episode, Torres could use some island time.”