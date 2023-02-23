‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Teases ‘That 70s Show’ Easter Eggs in Upcoming Episodes

Wilmer Valderrama may be known as NCIS Agent Nick Torres these days, but most of his fans still know him as Fez, the goofy foreign exchange student from That 70s Show. The latter role shot him to the level of fame he enjoys now, and Valderrama still appreciates that to this day.

So the actor makes it a point to honor Fez when he can. Most recently, he did that by reprising the role for the 70s Show spinoff, That 90s Show. And according to an interview with TV Insider, he’s about to take it a little further and bring a little Fez into his NBC procedural.

When asked if he could throw in a Fez reference or two like some of his castmates did with their iconic roles, he said, “the answer is yes!”

“I can tell you there are a few little Easter eggs this season where I did an homage to a dream sequence from That ’70s Show,” he shared. “…You will have to dig, but you will find it!”

‘NCIS’ Has Paid Tribute to Other Famous Characters in the Past

Valderrama, of course, isn’t the only NCIS actor with a legendary character in his past. Newcomer Gary Cole played the infamous Bill Lumbergh in Office Space, and he threw one of Lumbergh’s famous lines into an episode only a few months after he took over for Mark Harmon’s retired Agent Gibbs.

During an April 2022 installment, Cole’s Aldean Parker found himself chatting with Sean Murray’s Agent McGee in the home office, and he got annoyed with some of his busy work.

“Yeah what I’d give to never have to file another TPS report,” he complained.

McGee then corrected his boss and said, “You do know it’s a TBS report, right? A Transbureau synopsis?”

Katrina Law’s Agent Knight then piped in and repeated what McGee said.

“Ah, old habits. Weird,” Cole said while taking a sip of coffee, Lumbergh style.

As all Office Space fans know, Bill Lumbergh is the dreaded stereotypical manager who always pushes work on his employees with his drone voice. One of Lumbergh’s most famous lines, which he repeated often through the 1999 comedy is

“I’m going to need those TPS reports… ASAP…”

While talking to TV Insider, Cole remembered the now-famous Easter egg and said it was written in perfectly.

“I think the writers handled it just right,” he said. “Actual quotes from Lumbergh wouldn’t have been as funny to me.”