‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama’s House Is a Vintage Time Capsule

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee share a huge house on three acres of property in Los Angeles.

The lavish estate, which was profiled in Architectural Digest, also has a unique decor. His walls, literally, tell a story. That’s because one room features vintage newspaper articles from floor to ceiling.

“It’s so incredible to have a time capsule on these walls,” the NCIS star told Architectural Digest about one of the rooms.

“There are headlines like, ‘Holyfield bites the ear,’ the assassination of John Lennon and From Dusk Till Dawn, which meant something to me because I was in the series later.”

This room also features a barber’s chair. Valderrama doesn’t have to leave the house to get his dark hair trimmed once a week.

NCIS Star Bought the Home from Chuck Norris

The home used to belong to Chuck Norris. Valderrama, now 41, bought the six-bedroom, nine-bath home when he was in his 20s. That was back when he became a fan favorite as Fez on That 70s Show. In 2019, Valderrama purchased the property next door and expanded his estate to three acres. He lives there with his fiancee, their daughter, both his parents and his soon-to-be father-in-law. Obviously, there’s plenty of space for everyone.

Plus, the NCIS star picked out other vintage items to decorate his home. He said each item meant something to him. The touches weren’t the original idea of an interior decorator.

“Everything you see on the walls and the furniture was not done because some amazing interior designer decided this is the way it looks,“ Valderrama said. “Everything was hand-picked because it made me feel some type of way.”

There’s also an antique wooden bar in the house. Plus, he picked out a coffee table made from a boat propeller.

Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2021

Valderrama, Agents Solve Case on the Atlantic in New Episode

Now, back to Valderrama’s role on NCIS. The CBS show features a new episode this coming Monday. It’s called All Hands. Here’s the plot summary straight from CBS: “After a civilian research vessel in the North Atlantic picks up a small boat of wounded Navy officers, NCIS arrives on the ship and is forced to hide after discovering terrorists on board. Also, Agent Knight takes a paper doll with her on the mission to capture photos for her niece’s grade school class.

NCIS kicked off 2022 with a new episode, Jan. 3, called Pledge of Allegiance. It was a twist on a domestic terrorism story. A Navy drone pilot, who was a naturalized citizen from Afghanistan, was suspected of stealing a key to surveillance and combat software. The pilot’s relatives had connections to the Taliban.

However, the culprit turned out to be the pilot’s very American fiancee. She’d targeted the pilot because he was from the Middle East and knew she could set him up for the fall for her crime. Valderrama’s Torres interviewed the girlfriend after she confessed to the theft and betraying her own country. He took delight in telling her the key she stole no longer worked.

“Now that is divine retribution,” Torres said. To read more of the Outsider recap of the NCIS episode, click it here.