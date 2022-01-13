‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama’s Three-Acre Estate Is Surprisingly Full

For two decades, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has been a successful actor, but his life is definitely a family affair, especially at home.

Ever since Valderrama broke through in Hollywood, his parents have been right there with him. The 42-year old actor lives on three acres in Los Angeles. While his property is large and sprawling, he has found a way to fill it up with those closest to him.

Of course, wife Amanda Pacheco and their daughter Nakano live alongside the NCIS star. However, both of his parents along with Pacheco’s father also lives right there on the same property. A real “it takes a village” type setup over at the Valderrama home.

Valderrama’s parents, Balbino and Sobeida are divorced, but everyone gets along just fine. Then there is Armando, Amanda’s dad. Her mother passed away of ovarian cancer seven years ago, but with Wilmer’s mom close by, she still has someone she can turn to.

“She was around the same age as I was when her own mother passed,” Pacheco explained “She’s become a mother figure to me, and despite the language barrier, we have a real connection.” The family was profiled in Parents Latina.

With all of the in-laws and grandparents hanging around, Valderrama and Pacheco always have a babysitter. So, when the day is done and the baby is finally asleep, the two might sneak away. They prefer nighttime scooter rides. But, try to find something interesting to do whenever possible.

“As soon as the baby goes down,” Wilmer explained. “We hop on our Vespa and just cruise around the neighborhood. You find new ways to do date night.” I’m sure there are more than a few NCIS fans that would like a moonlit Vespa ride with the Nick Torres actor.

Wilmer Valderrama Always Giving BTS Smiles for ‘NCIS’ Fans

Not only does Valderrama portray Nick Torres, but he also has a bigger role off the screen. When it comes to giving little sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes looks, he is the best. No matter what it is, a video, photo, or something else, Valderrama is usually a part of it.

If you don’t follow him on social media, then you should. The NCIS actor has posted hints at special guests in the past, thanks the fans constantly, and more. This past week he was featured in a post with Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen. Of course, Law and Valderrama are often side-by-side on the show.

Jessica Knight and Torres are a great duo. The two have slowly begun trusting each other more. So, when they interact you know it is going to be good. They are either joking around, working hard to solve a crime, or getting intimate with their conversations. From work to life lessons, these two are going to have it all on NCIS.