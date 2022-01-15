‘NCIS’ Stars Brian Dietzen and Wilmer Valderrama Will Be ‘Waiting For You’ on Monday

On Friday evening, NCIS actor Brian Dietzen shared a photo of himself and co-star Wilmer Valderrama as they looked forward to Monday’s new episode.

Season 19 of NCIS is well underway after premiering in September. The action-packed CBS series took a break over the holidays for about a month. The show returned with the season’s tenth episode on January 3, but skipped its regular Monday time slot this week. Now, Episode 11 of this season, the second new episode of 2022, will air this coming Monday. And co-stars Brian Dietzen and Wilmer Valderrama can’t wait for the series to return.

In fact, the next episode looks like it’ll be a dramatic one. The NCIS team is set to fight a group of terrorists who took over a research vessel at sea. Dietzen, who’s portrayed Dr. Jimmy Palmer since 2004, looks to play an integral part in the episode. Additionally, his friend and cast member Wilmer Valderrama (Special Agent Nicholas Torres) will be in on all the action as well.

Recently, the pair took a moment while on-set of the NCIS episode to take a selfie. The duo looked all business in the photo, but Dietzen shared a message hoping that their fans “have a great weekend.” He said the two actors will “be waiting for you on Monday,” and called the new episode “badass.” Tune in Monday night to catch all the NCIS action on CBS.

“Have a great weekend, we’ll be waiting for you on Monday,” Dietzen captioned his Instagram post. “We’re back with a new #NCIS, and it’s quite badass. Do tune in.”

“I love my Guy,” Valderrama said to his co-star in the comment section.

“We can’t wait!” NCIS‘s official account added to Dietzen’s post.

‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Won’t Do This One Stunt For His Mother’s Sake

Fans of NCIS know how much action is packed into each episode of the hit CBS drama. Many of the actors perform stunts on a regular basis since explosive scenes are commonplace. However, there’s one stunt star Wilmer Valderrama won’t get involved in per the request of his beloved mother.

In a November 2019 interview with Today, Valderrama opened up about his NCIS role and his acting career. The actor touched on how much he enjoys filming and performing action scenes in the show. Yet he draws the line when it comes to stunts that involve motorcycles. Valderrama leaves those Nick Torres scenes up to his stunt double.

“I enjoy doing [stunts],” Wilmer Valderrama said to Today. “I’m the only knucklehead over there like ‘Put me in coach, put me in!’ I try to do as much as I can. The only thing I don’t do is motorcycle stuff because it really scares my mom, and I watch the shows with my mom on Tuesday nights. So I don’t want her to do this [hides face]. But yeah I love doing my own stunts. I’ve been doing mixed martial arts for a long time. I enjoy getting sweaty on set.”