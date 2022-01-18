‘NCIS’ Teases a Big Fight With Torres in Upcoming Episode

Get ready for a Nick Torres-centered episode on the next “NCIS”, titled “Fight or Flight.” It looks like Torres is getting himself into something dangerous, just mixed martial arts, or is it an underground fight club?

In a promo for the episode, McGee seems concerned for his fellow agent. My guess is he follows Torres to his secret boxing club, judging by one of the scenes from the promo. Torres is getting his ass handed to him in the ring, and McGee, sounding alarmed, whispers to him, “Are you trying to get yourself killed?”

There’s a murder of the week, of course, but there’s not a lot of information on that. Does it tie into Torres’ fight club? We’ll have to wait and see on that one.

There also seems to be a hint that maybe the NCIS team sends Torres into the ring as part of the case. So, there’s a chance the fighting has something to do with the murder. At one point, Parker asks, “Do we have a problem?” and McGee, seemingly undercover at the fight club, replies, “What do you think?”

It is my pretty well-informed guess that Torres’ fighting is linked to the case somehow, and the NCIS team has to go undercover to solve it. But, the fighting seems to have started before the case, so why is Torres so interested in getting beat up all of a sudden?

Well, he has experienced a lot of loss this season. First Bishop and then Gibbs, and then Parker joining the team. He didn’t like Parker at all, so maybe he found a way to channel that anger and dislike. It just so happens to be fighting.

‘NCIS’: Alden Parker Proves Himself a Leader

In the previous “NCIS” episode, the team found themselves trapped on a boat, held hostage by terrorists dressed up as Navy sailors. The situation required everyone to work together, but there was one shining star of the mission; Alden Parker.

When the terrorists kidnap Knight and Torres, Parker takes the lead. He sets out a buoy, extends his cell antenna past the jammer the terrorists have set up, and sends the team emoji clues as to where Knight and Torres are so no one can intercept his messages.

He also stows away on a Humvee, plays the “Star Trek” theme over the intercom to distract the terrorists, and threatens them all with a grenade. From his “Star Trek” signal, McGee, Director Vance, and Kasie are able to find him.

For someone who claims the team isn’t really his team, Parker sure does seem to care about them a lot. He took enormous risks to get them out safe. Vance actually scolds him for his actions, but he doesn’t care. As long as everyone is safe, he’s happy.