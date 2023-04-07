‘NCIS’ Teases Season 20 Finale With First Look at Torres in Prison

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is looking a bit different these days as he’s working on his show’s Season 20 finale. Valderrama has shaved his head as this episode will focus on his character, Nick Torres. Photos indicate that Torres is in prison, but we don’t know why. It’s highly possible that he’s on an undercover case. The NCIS season finale is still being filmed right now. It will air on May 22 on CBS.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The finale’s title is Black Sky. Reportedly, it will have some ramifications that will lead into next season. NCIS is coming back for Season 21. The show was renewed back in February. But we still don’t know why Torres is actually in prison. Whatever is happening will have an opportunity to carry over into Season 21. Get your first look at Torres behind bars right here.

‘NCIS’ Has Had A History Of Great Season-Ending Cliffhangers For Its Fans

With a cliffhanger like the one for Season 20, it gives us pause to look back at some other ones i the show’s history. Season 19 ended with Alden Parker (Gary Cole) on the run after being framed for murder and the question of whether he could trust his ex-wife (Teri Polo).

Other cliffhangers include Kate’s (Sasha Alexander) death at the end of Season 2; Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) leaving NCIS at the end of Season 3; and the team being split up at the end of Season 5. Also, a bomb going off at the Navy Yard and Ducky’s (David McCallum) heart attack at the end of Season 9; Gibbs being shot at the end of Season 12; Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) returning after being thought dead at the end of Season 16; and Gibbs’ boat exploding at the end of Season 18.

Valderrama Has Some Input About How Nick Torres Does His Business

Meanwhile, here’s something fans of Villaramma might want to know. How much say does the actor have in how Nick Torres shows up in each episode? When asked by Parade for an interview, Valderrama spoke highly of the show’s writers. “I love working with [them] because they’re very collaborative about me building an arc and me building my real stakes with the character,” he said. “On a lot of procedurals, you don’t have that opportunity [to build] you know, but this show is different.”

Additionally, Valderrama has taken a lot of advice from different people throughout his career. But he says that the best advice he ever got was from Robin Williams. “The greatest advice I’ve ever received was from Robin Williams: ‘Never forget. And always remember … It’s supposed to be fun.'”