‘NCIS’ Teases Torres Having Trouble Controlling His Emotions

Torres is going to have a tough time controlling his emotions in an upcoming episode of NCIS. The episode, which will see the team take a look at the world of cage fighting, also sees Torres go undercover as a cage fighter. It appears he’s the only one in the group going undercover in such a way, so a lot will be riding on him.

This is going to bring up a lot of emotions for the NCIS agent. Going undercover is always stressful, but it looks like the cage fighting element on top of the case is going to be really difficult for Torres to deal with. Hopefully, whatever fighting match he gets in will see him come out victorious… or at least, as uninjured as possible.

In a new Tweet made by the official NCIS account, it looks like things are going to get serious for Torres. The account has been teasing that this episode is going to be a big one for him all week.

“Control your emotions — before they control you. New #NCIS, tomorrow,” the tweet reads. The photo shows an angry-looking Torres in fighting gear standing next to Vance. It looks like he’s prepping to go undercover, with Vance helping him get the job done.

The official description for the episode says “When the body of a Navy lieutenant is discovered missing an eye, the NCIS investigation leads to the world of cage fighting.”

This will be a big tone shift from last week’s episode, which really took time to focus on the whole team as they got ambushed by terrorists on a naval ship.

This ‘NCIS’ Episode Is Going to Be a Gamechanger for Torres

And it looks like Torres will be front and center in this investigation. In the comments of an Instagram post about the episode, Torres actor Wilmer Valderrama noted that this episode is important to him, and will be quite the gamechanger for his character.

“This episode was one of the most challenging and motivating I have ever shot at #NCIS, this will change everything.. and for Torres,” he wrote.

Wilmer Valderrama has been on NCIS since 2016. He joined following the departure of Michael Weatherly, who played Anthony DiNozzo. He had some big shoes to fill, and some fans have struggled to connect with his character for that reason. But there are also plenty of fans that love Torres, so the upcoming episode is definitely one to watch live.

You can catch the new episode of NCIS tomorrow, Monday, January 24th, at 9/8 central. Right after, you can watch a new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i. After this episode, NCIS will likely go on a hiatus for the Winter Olympic Games.