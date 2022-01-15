‘NCIS’: Torres and Parker Are on the Scene in Upcoming Episode

NCIS fans, it’s time. There’s a new episode looming Monday and Outsider is here to give you details.

First, the set up. Writers called this episode All Hands. And according to CBS, here’s the plot summary: “After a civilian research vessel in the North Atlantic picks up a small boat of wounded Navy officers, NCIS arrives on the ship and is forced to hide after discovering terrorists on board. Also, Agent Knight takes a paper doll with her on the mission to capture photos for her niece’s grade school class.

CBS released some photos to tease the episode, which airs Monday at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 Central. Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) is there with Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen). So if Jimmy is on the scene, you can bet somebody died.

There looks like there could be an ambush. Because after seeing this photo, the NCIS agents look to be scrambling as Navy personnel are taking cover behind some big shipping containers.

CBS also released some truly behind-the-scenes photos. The network gave us a peak at NCIS director Martha Mitchell. She’s a seasoned pro with TV shows, but her last NCIS directing credit came back in 2007. That season she did three episodes. Her most recent TV project was directing a string of episodes for Law & Order: SVU.

In addition, Christopher J. Waild wrote this episode. You’re familiar with his work because he’s got a long NCIS resume. This is his 37th episode, with his last coming last fall with False Start. That hour was one of the first with Alden Parker (Gary Cole) rather than Gibbs (Mark Harmon) in charge.

The top guest star is Grant Harvey, who has done acting stints on 9-1-1: Lone Star and SEAL Team. Jesse Posey, who portrays Navy Lieutenant Emmanuel Vela, was most recently in Selena The Series on Netflix. Posey played Chris Perez, the lead guitarist in the band Selena’s y los Dinos.

There also could be an appearance by Ducky, the recurring character played by David McCallum. CBS usually attaches his name to the top cast, so his being on the list might not mean much. However, Dietzen loves to share NCIS details on his social media. A fan asked if we would get to see Ducky again. Dietzen passed along a simple “yes.” Ducky is one of the all-time favorites on the show.

Dietzen definitely hyped the episode with his latest Tweet. The NCIS medical examiner shared a photo of him and Torres. He wrote: “Have a great weekend, we’ll be waiting for you on Monday. We’re back with a new NCIS and it’s quite badass. Do tune in.”

So, it’s badass you say? We’re in.

Have a great weekend, we’ll be waiting for you on Monday.



We’re back with a new #NCIS, and it’s quite badass. Do tune in. https://t.co/N5174pFXaq — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) January 14, 2022

The show took last Monday off. That’s because most everyone was watching Georgia beat Alabama for the college football national championship.

However, there has been one new show in 2022. NCIS rang in the New Year with Pledge of Allegiance. That was a tweak of a terrorist tale. Everyone assumed the Afghan born Navy drone pilot stole classified technology. Instead, it was his fiance, who was radicalized by a professor in West Virginia.

