‘NCIS’: Torres Prepares for a Cage Fight in Episode 12

Right now there is a lot of uncertainty around when NCIS will return to TV. However, we do know Nick Torres is in for a fight.

Wilmer Valderrama’s character, Agent Torres is going to be in for some action. He has been really getting into the thick of things this season. As the story has progressed, fans have gotten to know the character and the actor better.

Valderrama is often the subject of the teasers, clips, and pics that NCIS posts on social media. So, it’s no surprise to see him back in a preview. It looks like the team is out in a garage or some kind of large indoor area. Torres stands in a black t-shirt, black shorts, and some kickboxing gloves. He looks ready to enter the octagon for Dana White.

Director Leon Vance is also in the picture, and he is holding Torres’ headgear it looks like. Episode 12 of this season is titled Fight or Flight. So, paired up with this new image from the show, it seems that Torres will be doing the fighting. Could this be an undercover assignment? Perhaps.

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

However, longtime NCIS fans might think back to Season 2 Episode 5, The Bone Yard. Timothy McGee takes on Kate Todd in a hand-to-hand combat match. Then, DiNozzo jumps in the ring with Gibbs for some sparring and boxing. Could this be a similar situation? NCIS Agent versus Agent to train up Torres for his assignment?

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

There are a lot of reasons why this episode is going to be a must-watch. Seeing Torres fight is going to be something that NCIS fans will be interested in.

Why Would Torres Cage Fight For ‘NCIS’?

This is a strange situation for NCIS. The death of a Navy Lieutenant leads the team to the cage fighting world. So, it would make sense that there would be a training period for Torres and whoever else gets involved. It looks like The team is in on the training session according to the photos above.

Anything can happen in a cage fight. However, if anyone is going to be prepared for what is to come, it is likely Torres. He is younger than a lot of the team, and he somewhat looks the part in those photos. He isn’t ready to be in a Marvel movie or anything, but Valderrama clearly put in work for this episode.

Fans are going to have to hold onto their seats. Because unfortunately, it is going to be quite a while until the show returns. Hopefully, everything moves forward when it should in February.