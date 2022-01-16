‘NCIS’: What to Expect From Meredith Eaton’s Upcoming Return

You know, TV show fans just love to see former stars return. As for NCIS, this is true for actress Meredith Eaton and her story.

Eaton, who appeared as immunologist Carol Wilson previously, will be coming back later in 2022. When? Well, we are going to get some information about this from an article by The List.

Meredith Eaton did play Wilson while appearing in three NCIS episodes after she was introduced by Abby, played by Pauley Perrette. Her first appearance was Season 7 episode Faith. Eaton’s last appearance on NCIS was in a Season 11 episode titled Homesick.

‘NCIS’ Episode Featuring Actress Might Just Be Ready Around The Corner

As for what will be coming up in Season 19’s second half, she is supposed to be in one written by star Brian Dietzen. You TV fans might know Eaton from appearing in the James Spader-William Shatner ABC legal drama Boston Legal.

NCIS executive producer Steven D. Binder says, “We’re beyond excited to be able to work with Meredith Eaton again. She’s an amazing actor, who brings a wonderful energy to our show.

“Since her last guest appearance in Season 11, we’ve been chomping at the bit to have her back whenever her schedule allowed,” Binder says. “And now, with the team desperately needing the help of an expert immunologist, who better than Meredith’s beloved ‘Carol Wilson’ to come and save the day? The only real question is, will she be in time?”

Stars From Show Took To Instagram, Share Their Excitement Over Eaton

When will Dietzen’s episode appear? Probably in January or February 2022.

Show stars Dietzen and Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Nick Torres, celebrate this news for NCIS with Instagram posts.

Valderrama put up a short video on Instagram; Dietzen shared a photo of himself and Eaton.

“Sometimes you get to write something for tv,” Dietzen writes. “And sometimes that means you get to hang out with friends you haven’t seen in far too long. So happy you’re here [Meredith Eaton]!”

Meanwhile, NCIS fans are talking about the shift in some of the target audience directions.

A thread on Reddit talked about it a lot more.

“The earlier seasons revolved around post 9/11 US military action and was focused on vet families,” a Redditor writes. “But the last few years have focused more on an elderly demographic and less on the active-duty concept.

“Early episodes constantly had the team on submarines and dealt a lot more with terrorism. More recent seasons focus on things that are relatable to seniors like the divide in age between the Giblets and older one time or guest characters. There’s less action in favor of nostalgia and comfort.”