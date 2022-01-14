‘NCIS’: When Can Fans Expect Another Appearance From David McCallum’s Ducky?

Everyone loves Ducky. If you have seen NCIS before, then Ducky Mallard is a fixture. So, when will he return to the show?

That is a good question. And the answer is very, very soon.

The character made famous by actor David McCallum has been missing a bit. Let’s see when Ducky might return with some help from Matt & Jess.

McCallum is not appearing as often on NCIS these days. They are sporadic at best but Ducky Mallard remains part of the larger show.

One reason that he might not be on so much is that show producers might be just careful with him during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Gives Fans Some News About A Ducky Appearance

NCIS fans do love to see Ducky and of course, McCallum on their screens.

Brian Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer, confirmed in a new post on Twitter in response to a question that Ducky will be on next week’s episode All Hands.

What will this mean? Hey, Outsiders, we get to be ducky about Ducky. What will his role be in the episode? We do not know but having him there will be cool.

With McCallum, whom many still remember from his days on The Man From U.N.C.L.E. with Robert Vaughn, there, NCIS lets us be nostalgic.

Especially for some of the show’s earlier seasons; this is especially welcome since Mark Harmon has not been seen since Episode 4.

NCIS airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central on CBS. Make sure to tune in this Monday night and see McCallum play his favorite doctor role on this classic TV show.

McCallum Talks About Sharing Screen Time With Some Dead Folks

Listen, Ducky is a medical examiner and spends his time around the dead more than the living.

It is just the nature of his job, OK.

McCallum has been playing Ducky on NCIS since 2003.

According to IMDb, McCallum is the only other NCIS cast member besides Mark Harmon to have logged at least 422 episodes.

That’s a lot of bodies. During a 2009 interview with CBS News, the entire cast of NCIS sat down on set to talk shop. They answered fan questions, and one of them inquired about Ducky’s propensity for talking to dead bodies.

“I always worry about it because it’s freezing cold in there because the air conditioning’s so great,” McCallum says. “And these poor actors and actresses come along and lie on a steel table. And so our main concern with the bodies is to keep them warm, keep them happy, and let them go home in one piece.”

All in a day’s work for David McCallum.