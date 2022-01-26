‘NCIS’: Which Characters Will Take the Lead in ‘Hawai’i’ Crossover

NCIS is finally having a crossover event with the new spinoff show NCIS: Hawai’i. Here’s which characters you can expect to come visit the spinoff. The crossover event, which will air in March, will see Agent Nick Torress and Agent Jessica Knight come to the big Island. Wilmer Valderrama and Katrina Law have announced they will appear on the series.

Unlike other NCIS spinoffs, NCIS: Hawai’i hasn’t had any sort of crossover event, and its pilot was independent from NCIS.

“I am headed off to Hawaii to shoot a crossover event,” Wilmer Valderrama said in an Instagram video.

Meanwhile, Katrina Law said that she was excited to return to Hawai’i. The actress is previously known for her work on Hawai’i Five 0. She played Quin Liu on the hit series. She just joined NCIS this year.

“I’ve also got something to tell you: I’m coming to Hawaii, too,” she says in the video. “It’s going to be good being back on the island solving crimes.”

Fans are incredibly excited for the crossover event, but first, there’s a lot of waiting to do before they get a new episode at all.

‘NCIS’ Comes back In Late February

NCIS is going on a break due to the 2022 Winter Olympics. Most shows are taking a hiatus during the Olympics, so you can expect most things to be off until the closing ceremony. We don’t know much about the episode that we’ll get when the show returns, but we do know it’s written by Brian Dietzen, who plays Jimmy Palmer on the hit show.

Dietzen has written for the show before and has mentioned that he’s really excited to come back as a writer.

The Most Recent Episode Was an Emotional Hard Hitter

NCIS also left fans with quite the episode to dwell over. It focused on special agent Nick Torres and his anger problems rooted in a fear of abandonment. It was a very emotionally charged episode that found Torres going undercover as a cage fighter, and almost getting himself (and others) seriously hurt.

He’s calmed down by none other than his friends, McGee and Palmer, who really empathize with what he’s going through. They also take care to remind him that he is not alone.

In a recent Instagram post, Wilmer Valderrama responded to the fan reaction to the episode, which was quite positive.

“I have been so humbled by all of your feedback on this Monday night episode… to my cast, producers, writers and crew.. AND you our amazing fans.. You all make me better, and your love will be met with the best of me,” he wrote.

If you missed any episodes, you can catch up on any episodes of NCIS on Paramount +. You can even start a re-watch as you wait for the show to return.