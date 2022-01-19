‘NCIS’: Will Michael Weatherly Return After ‘Bull’ Ends?

CBS’s Bull starring Michael Weatherly is officially ending. It’s definitely a big bummer for fans, but there could be an upside. Could this mean Michael Weatherly may potentially return to NCIS?

Since the series is ending, many might wonder if the DiNozzo actor will make a return to the series. After all, a huge reason he’s been unable to do NCIS is likely because of Bull. But so far, there’s nothing that indicates that Michael Weatherly will. However, Bull ending does mean that Michael Weatherly has more time to join the show for guest appearances, or maybe even something longer.

Fans have seriously missed Michael Weatherly’s Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo since Weatherly decided to leave NCIS. Weatherly left the series in 2016 at the end of season 13. It was a huge blow to the cast. And now, the cast is barely recognizable from when NCIS began in 2003.

Mark Harmon, who played special agent Gibbs, actually left this year. So fans of the show are certainly craving a familiar face. Ziva David actress Cote De Pablo and Abby Sciuto actress Pauley Perette have also both left the show.

NCIS now stars Gary Cole, Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, and Katrina Law. It airs on Monday nights at 9/8 central.

Michael Weatherly Recently Released a Statement on ‘Bull’ Ending

Of course, while the prospect of Weatherly potentially coming back to NCIS is exciting, it’s a huge bummer for fans that Bull is ending. Michael Weatherly announced the show ending on Twitter. It looks like a huge reason the show is ending is that Weatherly has decided to bow out.

“Hello all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr. Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” the actor wrote. It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!”

According to Deadline, CBS has confirmed the series ending. Bull was a hit when it first got its start, and while it doesn’t draw in the numbers it used to, it’s still been a pretty steady performer for the network.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the network announced its end:

“For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television,” the network said. CBS went on to thank the cast, crew, and the fans for their dedication to Bull over the past six seasons.