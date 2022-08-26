Neighbors of ‘Fast and Furious 10’ To Protest Street Racing Stunts

As production continues for Fast and Furious 10, residents of a Los Angeles neighborhood near the upcoming film’s set are now planning to protest recent racing stunts.

Variety reports the residents of Los Angeles’ historic Angelino Heights neighborhood are at odds with the Fast and Furious crew. This is due to the constant noise and unsafe conditions of the film’s production. They are now planning to protest against the shooting on Friday (August 26th). The protest will go from 9 a.m. to noon and will resume at 5 p.m.

Variety also has an email from a resident which is for the Los Angeles City Council. “If this film shoot is allowed to go forward in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from [Fast and Furious 10] productions (Universal)… We will stage a protest and will invite many reports and news cameras to film us protesting this film shoot all day and night.”

The resident also says the protest is in honor of the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles. The protests are shaming Universal for its “callous disregard” for the epidemic of street racing. Which is allegedly fueled by the Fast and Furious films. However, several residents told the media outlet that their issue with the film’s production is less to do with the one-day film shoot itself. It is more to do with the impact that the films have on the neighborhood all year round.

One resident explained, “Our mom stays with us, she’s 90, she gets scared at night with this kind of sound. There’s kids in the neighborhood right on that corner. It shouldn’t be allowed.”

Another resident worries that there may be injuries or worse.

One Resident Says He Was Held By Gunpoint By a ‘Fast and Furious’ Fan

Meanwhile, another resident recalled being held at gunpoint by a Fast and Furious fan. This was after telling them to stop running his car in the middle of the day.

“In the middle of the daytime I’m trying to work in my office,” the resident explains. “Somebody’s whipping around making all kinds of noise with their car, and I come out and I’m yelling ‘Would you do this in front of your grandmother’s house?’”

The resident then said they received a response they weren’t expecting. “Some kid’s like, ‘What did you say to me?’ And pulls out a gun and pointed [it] at me. I’m standing on my porch and he’s on the opposite side of the street. So I wasn’t scared for my life. But anytime someone pulls a gun, it’s a serious thing.”

This wasn’t the only time there was a conflict. The resident also said he and his brother-in-law got into a yelling match with other drivers in the neighborhood. They were woken up in the middle of the night to find someone set their trash cans on fire. This nearly burned down their home.