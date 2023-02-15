Netflix Movie Spookily Predicts Ohio Train Derailment Disaster

Less than six months before the now infamous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, a film from streaming service Netflix spookily predicted that the disaster was going to happen.

According to PEOPLE, Netlfix’s White Noise, which is a film adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, is about a freight train explosion that released deadly toxins into the air. The film stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, and Don Cheadle.

Ben Ratner, who is a resident of East Palestine, Ohio, played an evacuee in the film. He lives less than a mile from where the train derailment occurred. “Talk about art imitating life,” Ratner told PEOPLE about his reaction to the Ohio train derailment. “This is such a scary situation. And you can just about drive yourself crazy thinking about how uncanny the similarities are between what’s happening now and in that movie.”

Ratner said he was in his East Palestine, Ohio home the night of February 3rd when the train derailment occurred. The train had notably been carrying different types of chemicals at the time of the crash. Among the chemicals was vinyl chloride.

Two days after the wreck, officials announced a mandatory evacuation in a one-mile by two-mile area surrounding East Palestine. That included parts of both Ohio and Pennsylvania. This evacuation was done so that emergency crews were able to do a chemical-controlled explosion.

‘White Noise’ Actor Talks About His Personal Experience With the Ohio Train Derailment Incident

Meanwhile, Ratner told the media outlet that he and his family spent eight days at an Airbnb. They then returned to their home three days after the evacuation orders were lifted.

“Once we got back, we did a lot of cleaning and let the house air out,” Ratner explained. “But all those chemicals that burned create byproducts, like hydrochloric acid, in the form of a film that’s been left on the surfaces of our homes.”

Ratner further explained that he is worried about the long-term health impacts of the train derailment. The East Palestine, Ohio resident also admitted he fears how the disaster will impact the economy of his community. “We still need answers about how to keep our families safe while also maintaining some sort of a regular existence for our kids.”

Ratner went on to add that he is unable to watch White Noise following the disaster. “I went and tried to watch the film a few days ago and couldn’t. It wasn’t something I wanted to be entertained by because, for us, it’s a real-life situation.”

Although an investigation is underway into exactly what caused the disaster, the U.S. EPA has sent a letter notifying the public that Norfolk Southern, the train’s owner, had three additional types of hazardous chemicals in the train cars.

“Approximately 20 rail cars were listed as carrying hazardous materials,” the letter reads. Among the chemicals are butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate, and ethylene glycol monobutyl ether. [The chemicals] are known to have been and continue to be released to the air, surface soils, and surface waters.”