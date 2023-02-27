Netflix Releases First Look at Upcoming Arnold Schwarzenegger Series ‘Fubar:’ WATCH

Netflix finally dropped a release date and trailer for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new action-packed N series—Fubar.

Fans have been waiting for months to learn more about Schwarzenegger’s first-ever major role in a TV show, but the streaming giant has been tight-lipped on most of the details until today, when it shared all the big news at once.

Today (Feb. 27) Netflix issued an official synopsis along with a brief teaser.

“A CIA operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret and is forced back into the field for one last job,” the company wrote.

As Metro further explains, Fubar falls into the comedy-drama category and follows Arnie as Luke Brunner, an aging hero. Starring alongside The Terminator legend is Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement, per Deadline. “Well, here it is. Fubar will kick your ass and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger Serves as ‘Fubar’s Lead Actor and Executive Producer

Arnold Schwarzenegger is also billed as Fubar’s executive producer with showrunner and creator Nick Santora.

“Fubar is, by far, the most surreal project of my career,” Santora added in the statement. “I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films — I’d hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen — so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me.”

“The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass … that’s why I wanted Fubar to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that – and more,” he continued. “I’d love to elaborate with more details, but, sorry, it’s classified.”

Netflix first announced the project in 2021. And, a year later, it teased the plot and released the title and cast list. Even though the show’s details are coming as a slow burn, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see what it’s all about.

Fubar drops globally for subscribers on May 25.