Netflix Reports Loss of 200K Subscribers, Falls Far Short of First Quarter Expectations

Streaming platforms face greater competition as their popularity in contemporary society grows. And given that every streaming platform features a different variety of shows and films, they’re bound to attract diverse audiences. Now though, amid a massive streaming boom, Netflix has suffered a major setback. Netflix kicked off Q1 with a significant loss of 200,000 subscribers, falling far short of expectations for the quarter.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix had predicted a relatively low growth rate for the first quarter anyway. However, even given the decreased numbers set forth by the company, the streaming platform sustained unforeseen losses. Further, the massive drop in subscribers spans much of the globe.

As per the outlet, Netflix sustained subscriber losses in nearly every region around the globe. That’s excluding the Asia Pacific market. There, the streaming company welcomed a net addition of over one million subscribers.

However, this was far from the case for numerous other regions around the globe. As per the outlet, the heaviest losses came from the United States and Canada, with 640,000 subscribers dropping Netflix.

Elsewhere, total loss ranges from 300,000 subscribers between Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, in addition to 350,000 losses in Latin America.

That, however, isn’t nearly the end of it. The Hollywood Reporter further shared Netflix expects to continue losing subscribers into Q2, with a predicted two million users dropping the platform.

As per the news outlet, the Wall Street Journal had already predicted a grim start to 2022 for Netflix. This is because the company demonstrated a “weak performance” during quarter four on top of its “muted” forecasts during the first quarter.

However, the streaming platform attributed such significant loss to the ongoing conflict in Europe between Russia and Ukraine. Prior to the conflict, which launched at the end of February, the outlet reports Netflix boasted around 700,000 Russian subscribers. But when Putin launched his attack against Ukraine, many companies imposed international sanctions, in an effort to cripple Russia’s economy.

Instead, Netflix’s suspended service in Russia has only hurt the company. A previous report reveals that multiple Russian civilians have filed a lawsuit against the streaming platform.

Another potential contributor to Netflix’s loss of subscribers is that many users have famously shared accounts outside of their households. In order to combat the problem, and hopefully up its revenue again, Netflix plans to monetize password sharing, charging account holders an additional fee for sharing their passwords with individuals that don’t live in their homes.

So far, the outlet reports the new feature has been unveiled in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. So far, however, the company has not been able to identify how the feature affects overall revenue.