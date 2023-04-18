Netflix Sued by Kentucky Man After His Image Was Used in True Crime Documentary

A Kentucky man has initiated a lawsuit against Netflix for allegedly using his image in one of their true crime documentaries. The Washington Post reported that Kentucky respiratory therapist Taylor Hazlewood is suing Netflix in Texas for defamation and “misappropriating his likeness.” This accusation was due to the streaming giant’s use of Hazlewood’s photo in The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker. The film debuted back on January 10.

Hazlewood is reportedly claiming damages of at least one million dollars. The documentary spotlights Kai Lawrence (formerly known as Caleb Lawrence McGillvary). He was a Canadian hitchhiker who achieved notoriety in 2013. This was due to his viral interview with KMPH and was ultimately convicted of murder 6 years later.

Hazlewood has no connection to this matter, except for a photograph he published on Instagram in June 2019 of himself grasping an axe. As reported by the Post, he took a photo with his friend’s hatchet. This was after being reminded of Gary Paulsen’s novel, Hatchet.

Hazlewood’s photo on Instagram was barely seen until it showed up in the Netflix documentary, and after its launch, he started receiving numerous notifications from friends, family members, and acquaintances about his role in the film. “Are you kidding? Did you not know you were going be in it?” asked one friend, according to the lawsuit. “It’s just bad vibes,” said another.

The Lawsuit alleges that Netflix implicated the Kentucky man with a ‘salacious’ story

“Hazlewood is, of course, beyond angry that Netflix would implicate and connect him to such a salacious and infamous story and individual,” a passage from the formal complaint, as reported by the Post, declared.

After his viral fame, Lawrence journeyed to New York City. He was then convicted of killing Joseph Galfy, resulting in a 57-year prison sentence. He is still imprisoned in the state of New Jersey without hope for early release. The events that led up to this tragedy are explored in depth within the documentary about him. He has also taken legal action against Netflix in regard to the documentary, asserting that they have wrongfully represented him

In the film, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, Hazlewood’s face appears while a narrator describes him as a “stone-cold killer,” according to the Post. “You can never trust anyone,” a caption reads over Hazlewood’s image.

“That’s going to go on for the rest of his life,” Hazlewood’s attorney Angela Buchanan told the Post. She stated that the Kentucky resident is determined to redeem himself in the eyes of those who may recognize him in the documentary, as well as those who have already asked about his involvement and feel too shy to inquire further. “That’s going to go on for the rest of his life,” Buchanan said.