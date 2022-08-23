New ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Photo Shows Sanderson Sisters Reunited With Spellbook

We’re just over a month away from watching the Sanderson sisters revisit their old stomping grounds in Hocus Pocus 2. And if we weren’t excited enough, Disney just dropped a new promo picture.

The people with Instagram’s official Hocus Pocus guide got their hands on an exclusive set pic that shows Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and (Sarah Sarah Jessica Parker) up to their old tricks. In a spooky scene, the witches read over their treasured one-eyed spell book. And they’re undoubtedly looking for ways to steal the souls of children to regain their own youthful beauty.

As all children of the 90s know, the original hit shows three kids, Max, Dani, and Allison, as they desperately try to save their Salem, NC, community from the sinister trio after one of them lit the Black Flame and brought them out of a centuries-long slumber. Luckily, they send the witches back to their netherworld layer with the help of a talking cat and a zombie.

When the sequel picks up, it will find that same community 29 in the future where three Salem teens learn that witches gain their magical powers on their 16th birthdays. To test the theory, they head to the Sanderson house and make the same mistake of lighting the Black Flame. Instead of finding themselves with a wealth of supernatural powers, they summon the witches. And the teens spend the movie attempting to save the present-day children from Winifred, Mary, and Sarah’s sinister ways.

Watch the First ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer

Hocus Pocus 2 began filming in 2019 and completed production earlier this summer. And now we’re just waiting for the Holloween season to get our fix. However, Disney + dropped a promo on June 28th that will hold us over in the meantime.

In a short clip, we get all the nostalgic feels as the scene opens on the sleepy New England town and high school that we visited in 1993. And as Sarah’s creepy “come little children” tune plays in the background, we meet the three young witches who undo the hard work that Max, Dani, and Allison had to put in to rid the world of the sisters.

The clip highlights that the story will hold the same chaos and quirky humor as the original film. And, Bette Midler will once again take the stage to serenade the adults into a trance that leaves their children vulnerable to spells.

Hocus Pocus 2 drops on September 30 and will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+.