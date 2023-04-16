New Jersey Declares September 23rd Bruce Springsteen Day in Honor of The Boss’ Birthday

Celebrating a music legend in a big way, New Jersey has dubbed September 23rd Bruce Springsteen Day to honor The Boss’ birthday.

According to Billboard, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy made the official announcement on Saturday (April 15th) during the inaugural American Music Honors. The event was held at the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music on Monmouth University’s campus. It was hosted by comedian Jon Stewart.

Speaking about Bruce Springsteen Day, Murphy declared the music legend is considered one of the most recognizable, iconic, and influential musicians as well as New Jerseyans of all time. “It is important that we recognize Bruce for all he has done and will continue to do,” Murphy stated. “From giving us the gift of his music to lending his time to the causes close to his heart, including making the Archives and Center for American Music a repository that will inspire tomorrow’s songwriters and singers.”

Murphy went on to thank Springsteen for showing the world what it means to live New Jersey values. “I am both honored and proud to declare his birthday Bruce Springsteen Day in New Jersey.”

The official proclamation states Bruce Springsteen will forever be remembered as the voice of the Garden State. Murphy then continued to speak about Springsteen. “Truth be told, I know my place in the hierarchy of New Jersey. After all, I may be the 56th individual to be called ‘governor,’” Murphy explained. “But there will ever only be just one ‘Boss.’”

Billboard reports that Springsteen performed at Barack Obama’s presidential inauguration in 2009. The singer received the Kennedy Center Honors that same year. He was also given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Obama in 2016.

Bruce Springsteen Says Living in New Jersey Is Essential to Who He Was & Continues to Be

In a 2021 interview, Bruce Springsteen spoke about how he continues to live in New Jersey. “I just felt very comfortable here,” Springsteen stated about the Garden State. “And I was uncomfortable with city life. I was more or less a kid that came out of a small town. I was a beach bum and loved the ocean and loved the sun I liked the people that were here.”

Bruce Springsteen also stated that he liked who he was when he was in New Jersey as well. He then noted he wanted to continue writing about the things that he felt were important, and all the things he considers important are at home in New Jersey. “I felt like a lot of my heroes from the past lost themselves in different ways once they had a certain amount of success. And I was nervous about that. And I wanted to remain grounded.”

Springsteen further added that living near his New Jersey hometown is essential to who he was and continues to be.