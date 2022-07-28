New ‘Rocky’ Spinoff ‘Drago’ in the Works Featuring Ivan Drago and His Son

There is reportedly a new Creed spinoff in the works titled Drago. The film is coming from the mind of screenwriter Robert Lawton.

According to Deadline, the studio, MGM, has not confirmed the project. And the plot is completely under wraps. But the publication’s sources say that it will tell the story of a Russian boxer named Ivan Drago, and the main character is portrayed by Dolph Lundgren.

Ivan was the main antagonist in Rocky IV (1985). And he appeared as the villain once more with his son Viktor in Creed 2 (2018).

Robert Lawton has recently earned some fanfare for winning the 2021 Nicholl Fellowship for his Becoming Rocky spec script. In it, he explores the making of the franchise. The project is currently in development. Lawton also created and starred in the romantic comedy Sex & Sushi in 2006.

Creed III is Set to Release This Holiday Season

The Creed franchise was born in 2015, and it is a branch of Sylvester Stallone’s cult classic Rocky films. In the original Creed, Michael B. Jordan plays Apollo Creed’s son Adonis. Jordon will be reprising that role in a third installment that’s set to release this year.

Jordon will not only star in Creed 3, but he will also direct it. And it will be his first time helming a film. As he told The Hollywood Reporter, the opportunity to take a new step in his career presented itself at the perfect time.

“My ambition has intersected at this moment where I have the experience and knowledge to direct, the opportunity within a franchise to step behind the camera, and [the ability] to maximize it by having a production company,” he said.

Moving forward, Michael B. Jordon plans to continue directing as well. Because he’s already succeeded in becoming an A-list actor, he hopes to find that some success behind the camera. And he believes directing could be his overall end game in Hollywood.

“It’s my turn to make my impact while I have the energy and strength. I’ve got to tee up the ones that come after but at the same time hyper-focus on what needs to be done right now. It’s the moment I’ve waited for my entire life,” Jordan continued. “This is it. This can dictate the next 10, 15, 20 years.”

Creed III also stars Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, and Felisha Rashad. The project is currently in post-production. But it is slated to drop on November 23, 2022.

This is a developing story.