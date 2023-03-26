Nicholas Webber, Son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Dead at 43

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, has died at 43 years old from gastric cancer. Nicholas Webber was the oldest of Webber’s sons. Andrew Lloyd Webber had revealed his son’s medical condition earlier in the week.

“I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital,” Lloyd Webber said in a statement. “His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Nicholas Webber Was A Grammy-Nominated Composer For ‘Cinderella’

Now, the iconic composer’s son was a Grammy-nominated composer in his own right. He was part of scoring and co-producing the London original production of the Cinderella cast album in 2021, Deadline reports. He also scored the film The Last Bus in 2021.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Webber’s illness was revealed earlier in the week. His father released a statement about missing the Broadway opening of his latest musical, Bad Cinderella. It was also his birthday on the day of the opening, PopCulture reports.

“As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized,” Lloyd Webber wrote in a statement. “We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family.”

The elder Webber posted an update that gave the latest on the younger Webber’s condition to close the week. “I want to thank you for the outpouring of messages of support for my son, Nick. He’s now been moved into a hospice and he’s battling away,” Lloyd Webber shares in a video.

“I think he’s over the worst of this first bout of pneumonia that he’s got as a result of his cancer, which is just ghastly,” Lloyd Webber said. “We’re all here and the family here has gathered around, and it was the right place for us all to be I think. I’m going to go see Nick in a minute and I’m going to pass on all of the fantastic wishes that I’ve had for him from everywhere all around the world.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber is noe of Broadway’s most prolific composers and producers. Among his shows are Jesus Christ Superstar, Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Evita. Finally, some of his plays have found themselves turned into movies.