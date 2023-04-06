Nicolas Cage Had His Teeth Shaved Down, Spent Hours in Makeup for ‘Renfield’ Role

To embody the part of Dracula in Renfield, Nicolas Cage devoted up to three hours every day transforming himself into the iconic vampire. Cage is no stranger to transforming for a role. However, one of the biggest obstacles was creating Dracula’s distinctive and sharp teeth according to makeup artist Christien Tinsley. When designing Dracula’s teeth, it was imperative to ascertain how they would emerge from the gums. Additionally, per McKay’s request, all of them had to be razor-sharp – not just his fangs.

With a filmography boasting projects like The Passion of the Christ, Tinsley knew he needed to come up with an expedient solution for fitting Cage’s dentures that wouldn’t require much preparation time once on set. Eventually, he found his answer in 3D printing technology. “This was the first film that I know of where we used 3D printing to do all the dentures,” Tinsley told Variety. “We jumped in headfirst with 3D printing. We would scan Nic’s teeth and digitally sculpt them.”

Taking advantage of digital resin and 3D printing technology, Tinsley was able to craft a variety of designs faster than ever before. With these innovations, he could create dozens in minutes. “That allowed us to make them as thin as possible because if they broke, we could have another set ready to go,” he explained.

However, the next step was a bit more extreme. “We shaved Nic’s teeth down and the dentures were fitted so as not to impede on Nic’s speech and allow full freedom.” Tinsley noted, “Nic wanted to emote and annunciate properly, so it was important the veneers were thin.”

Nicolas Cage’s Dracula has several looks in the film

In Renfield, Nicolas Cage’s Dracula has a gradual transformation, starting from a despondent state that transforms into an alluring figure. The movie guides us through four distinctive metamorphoses of the character. “Nic had a great face, and we wanted to embody something that was unique, so we went with the paler skin that had a blue hue,” Tinsley explained of Dracula’s appearance.

To give Dracula an extra touch of thespianism, Tinsley gave Cage’s eyes a hollowed-out look and included some dark shading to his lips. Tinsley dubbed the introduction to Dracula, which reveals him with various lesions and deformities, as “Picasso.” Tinsley cites early Renaissance wax sculptures as an example, “Artists would come in and sculpt the anatomy of corpses and people with diseases into wax, and that’s how we came up with this odd, weird, and bizarre first stage.”

Initially, that process required up to three and a half hours of effort.“It was a full head of prosthetics, dentures, full body, torso, arms, hands, and nails,” Tinsley explained. “Those take time.” As Dracula’s wounds begin to mend, there are signs of progress yet some open sores remain. The subsequent stage took a total of two and a half hours to finish. As he is nourished with human blood, Dracula’s strength and power grow ever stronger. In the end, it took him a full 45 minutes to complete his everyday makeup routine.

“There’s a blue hue about him,” Tinsley detailed. “It’s very iridescent. If you see it in person, he almost looks like a metallic robot. I added a lot of teal iridescence to the makeup. In-person, he would shimmer and shine, and on camera, it allows for a healthy glow to the skin, so he doesn’t look like a cadaver.”