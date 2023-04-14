Nicolas Cage Reveals His Favorite Movies From Over His Career

Nicolas Cage has starred in over 100 films during his 42-year Hollywood career, and he can confidently pinpoint exactly which five are his favorites. You may be surprised by his picks.

The Oscar winner visited The Late Show with Steven Colbert on April 13 ahead of his anticipated Renfield release, which puts him in the role of Dracula. Colbert described himself as a huge Nick Cage fan, and he was ready with his favorite Cage films. His include National Treasure, Raising Arizona, Leaving Los Vegas, and Valley Girl.

Valley Girl, however, did leave Colbert with some resentment, he joked. He said his girlfriend at the time had a crush on Cage, and he’s “still a little mad” about that.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

After sharing that he was a bit of a fanboy, Colbert asked Cage about his personal choice gigs, and the answers came to him easily.

“I’m going to start with Pig, that is my favorite movie I have ever made,” Cage admitted.

The 52-year-old filmed that movie just recently, and it dropped in 2021. The story followed Cage as a reclusive truffle hunter who has to face his past after someone kidnaps his foraging pig.

He went on to say that Mandy (2018) came next. Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out The Dead (1999) followed. Nicolas Cage ended with Bad Lieutenant (2009) and Joe (2013).

Nicolas Cage Detailed a Small Project He Loved Titled ‘Vampire’s Kiss’

Colbert added that he should’ve chosen Face/Off because it just looked fun to film. Cage agreed that it was one of his favorites, even though it wasn’t in the top five. He explained why.

“You know what is interesting about Face/Off, and I could have mentioned Vampire’s Kiss because Vampire’s Kiss was a little movie I made where I was able to explore my more abstract dreams with film performance,” he shared.

“I was sadly playing a character who was losing his mind,” he continued. “But he was beginning to think that he was the vampire from the original Nosferatu movie. And when you’re playing a character who’s losing his mind, he can believe he’s Nosferatu.”

The actor explained that he got to get into the character of a “German expressionist silent movie star,” and he loved the persona, especially because he got to make those over the top “facial expressions and whatnot.”

Then he got to star in Face/Off, which was a much bigger production. He was able to revisit that character, and he was thrilled that audiences loved it.

“I was able to use what I learned from this little Vampire’s Kiss movie and put it in this giant movie,” he added. “And it worked. And I was like, people really dig this. So I was very happy with those results.”