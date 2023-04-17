Nicolas Cage Reveals the Wildest Thing He Ever Did for a Role… and It Involves Live Bugs

Actor Nicolas Cage is one guy who is willing to go the extra mile for a role in movies. One time, he took it a little too far.

Cage was asked about his movie Vampire’s Kiss, which came out in 1988. The question came up while Cage was doing press for his latest movie, Renfield. It features Cage in a takeoff about Dracula in an interesting way. But Cage, an Oscar-winning actor, played a 1980s Manhattan literary agent who believes he’s becoming a vampire in Vampire’s Kiss. He is not becoming one, but his delusions of grandeur would get the best of him at one point. Cage eats a cockroach in character. But Cage really did munch down on a cockroach…for real.

Nicolas Cage Says ‘I’ll Never Do That Again’ When It Comes To Eating Bugs

The actor was pretty young at the time. Age has mellowed him a bit, especially when it comes to eating live bugs. “I’ll never do that again,” Cage told Yahoo! Entertainment. “I’m sorry I did it at all.”

On the DVD commentary track for Vampire’s Kiss, Cage said he saw eating a live cockroach as a “business decision.” He said that “when people see the cockroach go in my mouth… [they] really react.” He also said that director Robert Bierman made him do it twice, he thinks as a prank, claiming he was always going to use the first take anyway.

Cage’s Renfield costar Nicholas Hoult also ate real bugs for the movie, but not a cockroach. Instead, he ate flavored crickets, which one can order from Amazon.

Actor Takes A Quick Minute And Selects His Favorite Movies

When it comes to his favorite movies of his career, Cage has quite an interesting selection. He recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and talked about them. “I’m going to start with Pig, that is my favorite movie I have ever made,” Cage said.

Cage, 52, just made the film as it appeared in 2021. In the movie, Cage is a reclusive truffle hunter who has to face his past after someone kidnaps his foraging pig. Additionally, the actor named Mandy (2018) next. followed by Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out The Dead (1999), Bad Lieutenant (2009), and Joe (2013).

While these movies might be considered iconic in Cage’s mind, there was one role that he almost got but it eluded him. Cage was supposed to play the role of Superman in Tim Burton’s Superman Lives movie. But it didn’t get made.