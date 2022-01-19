‘Night Court’ Star Marsha Warfield Opened Up About Her Comedy

When one former Night Court star, Marsha Warfield decided to take a break from her career in the spotlight, she went all in. After her run as the bailiff Roz in the popular 1980s and 1990s sitcom, Warfield went on to appear in a variety of shows. However, she then decided to take a break from the business disappearing from the spotlight for over twenty years.

But, now she’s back, making a return to the limelight in an episode of Fox’s 9-1-1. Warfield has also taken to the stage; reigniting her career as a stand-up comic with her newest act The Book of Marsha.

“I call my show ‘The Book of Marsha’ because, at this age, it’s my story, looking back over my life and the world as I know it over these past 60-plus years,” the comedian explains in an interview with Pride Source.

“It all comes out in my standup,” Warfield adds of her most recent stand-up performance.

Former ‘Night Court’ Star ‘Reintroduces’ Herself to Fans

The sixty-seven-year-old actress and comedian likes to refer to her time away from the business as “an overlong period of retirement.”

“You take the hiatus that I did, and suddenly, there’s a whole new landscape out here,” the actress says of what it was like returning to the limelight after the extended hiatus. She even jokes that her recent comeback both as an actress and a standup comedian is a form of “revenge.”

“I am a whole new person,” the former Night Court star adds. “I have to reintroduce myself to this country and to the world.”

Of course, Marsha Warfield did exactly that, coming back to the business she left in 1999 with a guest-starring role on one of television’s most popular dramas, the Fox medical series, 9-1-1. In this series, Warfield portrays Toni Wilson the mother of firefighter and paramedic, Henrieta “Hen” Wilson who is played by Aisha Hinds.

Warfield first premiered this role in 9-1-1’s fourth season, returning to continue her role in the hit drama’s fifth season. The popular series follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders. From the paramedics, police officers, firefighters, and the dispatchers who take the calls, 9-1-1 highlights the roles of all the heroes that serve our communities. Warfield comes into the series after she shows up at her daughter’s home after falling upon hard times. Initially, things are tense between mother and daughter. However, Warfield’s Toni eventually moves in with Hen and her family.

In addition to performing her standup routine live on stage, Marsha Warfield shares snippets of her routine on her YouTube channel. Each piece of the routine holds special importance to the performer, as she draws her material from her own real-life experiences.