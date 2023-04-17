Nikki Sixx Confirms Mötley Crüe Working on New Music Amid Legal Battle With Mick Mars

Despite the legal drama with former bandmate Mick Mars, Nikki Sixx confirms that Mötley Crüe is working on some new music.

Last week, Sixx shared a snapshot of the legendary rock band working on music. “We are writing,” Sixx told his Twitter followers. “The creative process of songwriting has always been the heartbeat of our band. We’re gonna go in the big studio next week and record a few off the floor and see where it goes. We don’t have a definitive plan at this point. Just letting the songs guide us.”

Sixx’s update comes just days after he and his Mötley Crüe bandmates responded to Mars’ lawsuit. The former bandmate is accusing the group of kicking him out as well as ripping him off. Mars was recently diagnosed with ankylosing, an arthritic disease that makes it difficult for him to stand and play his guitar. He decided to not go on the band’s farewell tour completely but wanted to perform at some shows and work on some music with his bandmates.

However, Mars stated that the band went against his wishes and decided to cut his profits from 25% to 5% since he couldn’t go on the tour. Mars then alleged that the bandmates “unilaterally” voted to kick him out of the group after that.

Mötley Crüe’s rep Sasha Frid addressed the lawsuit by calling it unfortunate and completely off-based. Frid pointed out a 2008 agreement was signed by the bandmates about future departments. “In no event shall any resigning shareholder be entitled to receive any monies attributable to live performances (i.e., tours),” the agreement reads. Frid went on to add that the agreement doe outline reduced compensation royalties as well.

Mötley Crüe’s Manager Claims Mick Mars’ Reps are ‘Taking Advantage’ of Him

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Mötley Crüe’s longtime manager Allen Kovac claimed that Mick Mars is being taken advantage of by his reps and lawyer.

“Every time there was a problem, [Mick] would call me,” the band’s manager of 29 years stated. “I haven’t heard from Mick. I would have protected him from the elderly abuse that [the representatives] are taking advantage of him with.”

Mars claims in his lawsuit that the band’s hiding important financial information and wants the documents. Frid addressed Mars’ allegations by stating there is “no issue” regarding the band’s financial records and documents. “We’re an open book. We’re not hiding any documents from this guy. There’s no issue with documents. You want your documents, here are your documents.”

Frid then declared it’s “common sense” that Mars was going to have his profits cut due to the 2008 agreement. “If you’re not out on the road touring, you don’t get any money from touring. Just like when I don’t go to work, I don’t get a paycheck.”