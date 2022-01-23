Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue Opens Up About Being Sober for 20 Years

Anyone getting sober from substance abuse is worth a celebration. Motley Crue band member Nikki Sixx has 20 years to his credit

Sixx, part of the famed Los Angeles band along with Vince Neil, spoke with Fox News recently about this part of his life. Yes, there were times in his life when partying was just part of the rock-and-roll lifestyle. Not these days, though.

“I love being sober for many reasons,” Sixx says. “Somebody told me recently, ‘Man, you look pretty good with everything you’ve been through.'” That brought him a laugh.

“It was a journey,” he says. “I was six years sober. [And] I didn’t quite get it. I mean, I got it, but I slipped and went out one day and then I was four years sober. And then I slipped.”

Motley Crue Band Member Didn’t Want to Go Back and Forth in Addiction Woes

The Motley Crue bassist says that he didn’t want to go back and forth with his addiction issues. “I checked myself into rehab 20 years ago because I wanted to get it,” Sixx says. “And then I wanted to pass that message on. I want them to see what recovery can look like.”

After living for many years in California, Sixx and his family moved to live in Wyoming. That’s a different beat of the drum than Southern California and those Los Angeles party days.

Sixx says that he and his family had been looking for a place for five years. After a lot of conversations, things began to change and it all picked up when the pandemic hit.

Family Ends Up Moving to Wyoming, Leaves Life In Southern California Behind

“Like many people, we were looking around the country,” the Motley Crue band member says. “It seemed like everybody was running towards these rural areas, but it’s something that’s been on our minds for a long time.”

They did look in Idaho because there’s beauty in the state and “I have roots there.” Even Nashville was a place they heard about.

“We didn’t want to travel that far from LA,” he says. “And then my wife brought up Wyoming. We looked around Cody, Cheyenne, and then finally zeroed in on Jackson Hole. It immediately felt like home. The community is perfect.”

He did say, also, that the family does get back to Southern California. But life for the rocker is much different from his earlier days and the life of the party-hard bassist. Sixx isn’t out looking for booze or drugs these days. The family man is more of an adept title in his life and Sixx is all good with it.