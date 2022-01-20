‘No Time to Die’ Headed Back to Theaters to Celebrate James Bonds’ 60th Anniversary

As the James Bond film franchise celebrates its 60th anniversary, Daniel Craig’s final film “No Time to Die” will temporarily return to theaters.

You can catch the latest Bond film in theaters starting this Friday, Jan. 21. Per CinemaBlend, the film will only be available for a limited theatrical release. So your chances to see it on the big screen will likely be limited to the next few weeks.

“No Time to Die” is also the first James Bond movie to be filmed with IMAX cameras. So you can only see it at theaters that offer IMAX viewings, as MGM tries to take advantage of the immersive format. MGM’s Motion Picture Chairman Michael De Luca talked about the re-release in a statement earlier this week, per Collider.

“’No Time To Die,’ which was the only movie released last year to have sequences shot with IMAX Film Cameras, captured the attention of both critics and audiences alike when it was first released globally in theaters last fall, eventually becoming one of the biggest films of 2021,” De Luca said.

He continued, “What better way to celebrate 007 turning 60 than to offer fans an opportunity to experience the film again in the most immersive theatrical environment?”

It’s a brilliant way to draw attention to the anniversary, especially since “No Time to Die” theatrical viewings will feature some extra content. Specifically, a Q&A with key James Bond creators will premiere before the film on opening night this Friday. The Q&A features conversations with writer/director Cary Joji Fukunaga, franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, and Daniel Craig.

Will Other James Bond Films Re-Release like ‘No Time to Die?’

CinemaBlend contemplated this question earlier this week. While re-releasing “No Time to Die” will undoubtedly help the 60th-anniversary celebration, what about the other Bond films?

The outlet believes that over the course of 2022, MGM should re-release each of the 25 (or 27) Bond films in select theaters. As of right now, only one theater will do that in London, England. The Prince Charles Cinema will feature each film in chronological order starting today, Jan 20, until Aug. 4. The films will premiere on select Sundays and Thursdays over the next seven months or so. A Monday showtime will also premiere Timothy Dalton’s ‘The Living Daylights.’

Seeing all the films in theaters again could do great things for the franchise. For one thing, it could introduce a younger generation to films they likely never saw or heard of. “Dr. No” first premiered 60 years ago, after all. And the only other place to watch certain James Bond movies is through Amazon Prime. By re-releasing them in theaters, younger fans could see them on the big screen like you’re supposed to.