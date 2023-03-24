Norman Steinberg, ‘Blazing Saddles’ Screenwriter, Dead at 83

Norman Steinberg, an Emmy Award-winning screenwriter who teamed up with Mel Brooks on Blazing Saddles and My Favorite Year, has died. He was 83. Steinberg died March 15 at his Hudson Valley home in upstate New York, his family announced. He also wrote for the Michael Keaton-starring Mr. Mom and Johnny Dangerously,

Steinberg wrote Yes, Giorgio (1982), starring Italian opera star Luciano Pavarotti in his feature acting debut. He co-wrote Funny About Love (1990), directed by Leonard Nimoy and starring Gene Wilder and Christine Lahti. The Brooklyn native and former lawyer won his Emmy very early in his career. It was for his work on a Flip Wilson variety show.

Norman Steinberg Worked On 1974 Marlo Thomas Special, CBS’ ‘Cosby’ Sitcom

His TV résumé also included developing a Marlo Thomas 1974 landmark kids special, Free to Be … You & Me (he brought Brooks in on that). He served as a writer and executive producer on the first two seasons of CBS’ Cosby, and he created the short-lived CBS sitcoms Doctor, Doctor and Teech.

While working as a writer on a 1972 CBS special, Aquacade in Acapulco, Steinberg got to spend 10 days in Mexico with Brooks. Brooks sought Steinberg’s opinion about a screenplay he was given to direct. It was Tex X, written by Andrew Bergman, a student at the University of Wisconsin. “I thought it was funny as hell, but it needed work, like anything needs work,” Steinberg recalled in a 2017 podcast interview with screenwriter Steve Cuden. Brooks asked him, “You want to do this? Warner Bros. wants to do a movie. I said OK.” That movie was Blazing Saddles (1974).

Steinberg Took 10 Drafts and Four Years To Get ‘My Favorite Year’ Done

On My Favorite Year (1982), produced by Brooks’ production company, Brooksfilms, Steinberg rewrote Dennis Palumbo’s original script. It was about famed Wild West lawman Wyatt Earp, who comes to New York to publish a book. But he’s “a drunk and he has a gun, so the book publisher sends a young man to babysit him,” Steinberg noted in 2018.

“The producers said it’s period, expensive — we’ll never get it made — how about the same kind of relationship, but between Errol Flynn and Mel Brooks? Mel … hated the script and gave Dennis notes. He refused the notes, so Mel called me [and said] he was looking for someone to rewrite it. I said I’d do it. Mel said, ‘I can’t pay you enough.’ I said, ‘Can’t or won’t?’ Ten drafts and four years later, we got it made.”

My Favorite Year stars Peter O'Toole as a flamboyant, past-his-prime actor set to guest star on a Show of Shows-like variety program in the early 1950s.