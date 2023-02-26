olivia-newton-john-remembered-in-australia-at-state-memorial-service

Olivia Newton-John received an honorary state memorial service in Australia Sunday. The service gave fans around the world a final chance to say their ‘goodbyes’ and to celebrate her legacy.

Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, and daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, each gave speeches during the ceremony, which organizers live-streamed around the world. Delta Goodrem — who collaborated with Newton-John and played her in the 2018 Australian biopic miniseries: Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You — also spoke.

Organizers also played countless video tributes contributed from A-list talents like Elton John, Hugh Jackman, Dolly Parton, Mariah Carey, and many more.

Another interesting facet of the ceremony was the guest list: members of the public could apply for tickets at Hamer Hall in Arts Centre Melbourne. Fans had roughly two weeks to apply for tickets, though the event began to take shape way back in August of 2022. At the time, Daniel Andrews, Premier for the State of Victoria, tweeted about wanting to do something special to celebrate Newton-John’s life. The family ultimately agreed, and Sunday’s memorial was the result.

Olivia Newton-John helmed a foundation dedicated to researching plant-based therapies for cancer and other diseases

“You have to understand, I wasn’t an Olivia fan. I didn’t know any Olivia music, I’d never even seen Grease,” husband John Easterling said. “So this was a small little intimate theater in Miami. The lights went down, and I heard Peruvian flutes play, and she walked out on the stage and started singing ‘Pearls on a Chain,’ and there was this healing moving through the audience.

“People around me were crying, and I got it,” he added. “It hit me like a laser beam in the chest, that Olivia was a healer. And this is one of her mediums of healing.”

Lattanzi, 37, remembered her mother’s ability to find beauty in “everything.”

“My mom could find the beauty in everything. My favorite thing to do was watch her watching the birds and the flowers, smelling her roses. The joy it brought to her face was a thing of beauty. I loved making her tea. And then making it five times again until I got it right,” she laughed.

“I loved our snuggles — I would crawl into bed with her late at night, even until I was 20 years old. I loved the way she smelled, nothing felt safer to me. And I loved writing music and singing with her and how she would always notice if I was slightly off-key,” Lattanzi added. “I love how she loved fully and completely.”

Newton-John died in August at age 73 after a 30-year ordeal with breast cancer. In September 2022, American friends and family celebrated her life at a memorial service in Southern California. John Travolta, Marie Osmond, Leeza Gibbons and Sir Cliff all attended, her rep confirmed.