Olivia Newton-John’s Last Words Revealed by Her Daughter Chloe Lattanzi

Olivia Newton-John’s only daughter recently gave her first interview about her iconic mother’s death, and she revealed Newton-John’s sweet and meaningful final words.

It’s been just over six months since the star passed away from a long battle with breast cancer, and her family, only child Chloe Lattanzi and husband, John Easterling, have been taking time to mourn. But this week, they broke their silence on their grief during an exclusive chat with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb.

As Lattanzi remembered her mother’s last days, she recalled the last time Newton-John was able to talk.

“The last words she could say to be was ‘my sunshine,’ she shared with a smile. “And right before she lost her ability to speak, she was making jokes.”

EXCLUSIVE: The husband and daughter of Olivia Newton-John open up to TODAY’s @hodakotb in their first television interview since the star’s passing six months ago. https://t.co/6CbHvvOd3W pic.twitter.com/SY4hMqNUxh — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 17, 2023

Olivia Newton-John died on August 8, 2022, at her home in Southern California, according to the Daily Mail. She was 73.

Olivia Newton-John Brought ‘in the Light’ Even During her ‘Most Difficult Times’

While she was perhaps most famous for playing the lead alongside John Travolta in Grease, she was also a highly accomplished singer and songwriter.

Newton-John won four Grammy Awards during her career and one Daytime Emmy. She penned several chart-topping hits like Hopelessly Devoted to You and I Honestly Love You as well.

The actress was also a busy activist for multiple organizations, including several that worked to cure breast cancer. Through her work and charity, Newton-John amassed millions of fans. But to Latanzzi, she was a mother.

“I love my mom more than anything, and she’s my mom, you know? She’s not Olivia Newton-John to me,” she said through tears. “But I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John to so many people.”

As Kotb revealed, the actress preferred to battle cancer in private. Doctors diagnosed her in the early 90s, and she immediately adopted the mind-over-matter mind frame. During a past interview with Kotb, she admitted that she was “not going to define” herself by cancer saying, “if I think that way, I will go that way.”

Easterling, whom she married in 2008, shared that Newton-John was able to hold onto that positivity until the very end, despite being “very aware” that her time was limited.

“She had the willpower, even in her most difficult times, to really bring in the light and to bring in the love,” he said. “She was who she was all the way through.”

The 70-year-old businessman described his late wife as his “true soulmate.”

“The message is ‘love,'” he added, “just to focus on the gratitude, whatever you have in life to be grateful for, your friends or your family or the way you feel, or the beauty of the sunshine. Just be grateful and express love to the people you love.”