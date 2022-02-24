‘On the Buses’ Star Anna Karen Passes Away at 85

“On the Buses” star Anna Karen has passed away in a house fire at the age of 85. Many knew Karen for her role as “Olive” in the 1970s sitcom based around the number 11 bus. She also later starred in 80s drama “Eastenders” as Aunt Sal.

Around 3 firetrucks and 20 firefighters responded to the fire at Karen’s home in London around 10:20pm Tuesday evening. Unfortunately, the 70s actress died at the scene. Anna Karen’s agent, Shane Collins, (who also represented Karen’s best friend Barbara Windsor) commented on the tragedy. “”It is very sad news. But I’m happy that Anna will now be with her best mate Barbara and her beloved husband Terry Duggan.”

He added, “Anna was a great lady and a really nice person. She was a fantastic client to look after. I can’t tell you how much I liked her. She went through a hard time after she broke her hip a few years ago but came back to work again and appeared in EastEnders with a stick. Over the last couple of years she has been at home with friends popping by and her neighbors looking out for her.”

Friends and Neighbors of Anna Karen Speak Highly of the Actress

Celebrity friends of Anna expressed their grief online when they heard the horrible news. Cheryl Baker, singer of 80s pop band Bucks Fizz said, ““I have just heard the awful news that my fabulous mate, Anna Karen has died in a house fire. What an horrific way to die, I can’t bear to think about it. I adored her – She was an absolute treasure, both on and off the screen.”

According to Anna Karen’s neighbor Sivalai Pavananthakumar, neighbors contacted emergency services when they saw smoke coming from the front door of the home. Pavananthakumar told The Sun, “There was a lot of smoke, and flames, people in the street had seen what was happening and came out to try and help.The fire brigade and police were here quickly and kicked down the door, there was so much smoke.”

He also added that Karen was a very sweet and friendly person. “I recognised her and would see her everyday when I took my children to school, she was a nice old lady and always said hello.”

Another neighbor also commented on Karen’s pleasant demanor. “I knew her from EastEnders, it was like having a celebrity living in the street, she was a lovely old lady and always spoke to everyone.”

Officials in London are currently investigating what caused the fire, which took just over an hour to get under control. While the official cause has not been publicly declared, early evidence does not suggest foul play was involved.

Anna Karen was the final surviving member of “On the Buses,” which ran for seven seasons from 1969-1973.