On This Day: The Beatles Perform on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’ in 1964

On a brisk November day in 1956, a teenage John Lennon approached his friends with the idea of starting a band. The line-up changed over time, and over the next couple of years, Paul McCartney and George Harrison joined the crew. The band was close to completion then, but they wouldn’t have their permanent line-up until 1962 with the addition of session drummer Ringo Starr. Little did they know, just two years later, they would be performing for millions on The Ed Sullivan Show. And that legendary performance? It happened 58 years ago today!

As any Beatles aficionado knows, the Ed Sullivan performance is a landmark moment in both Beatles and television history. It was not only The Beatles’ first time performing stateside but also shattered television records of the time.

Today in 1964, The Beatles played “The Ed Sullivan Show"



A record-breaking 73 million people tune in live to watch the Beatles play for the first time. Countless are inspired.



Tickets were in incredibly high demand – over 50,000 fans requested tickets to the show. To put that into perspective, only 7,000 requested tickets to see Elvis Presley’s debut in 1957. Additionally, the Ed Sullivan Theater seats only 728 people. This means only approximately 1% of ticket requests were approved for The Beatles’ performance.

The lucky fans who got their hands on a ticket sat in their seats with bated breath as the musical portion of the show drew nearer. At last, Ed Sullivan announced his guests and 73 million people around the world watched with excitement as John, Paul, George, and Ringo began to play the 1963 smash hit “All My Loving.”

The Beatles already had a few albums in their discography at this point, but “Beatlemania” had yet to reach its peak in America. Though the first Ed Sullivan performance includes just five songs, U.S. fans were hooked. Sullivan invited The Beatles back to the show three more times in the following year.

The Lasting Impact of The Beatles’ Ed Sullivan Performance

Would The Beatles still be popular even if they never appeared on Ed Sullivan? Sure. But seeing your favorite band perform live wasn’t quite as simple as pulling up a YouTube video back in 1964. And for American Beatles fans, it was an experience that strengthened their love for the group exponentially.

Though modern-day fans will never see The Beatles live, one could argue that it’s never been a better time to be a Beatles enthusiast. Thanks to the popularity of the legendary group, there’s a virtually endless supply of Beatles content to enjoy. New photos, books, movies, and documentaries come out every year!

One such piece of media is the brand new Beatles documentary, The Beatles: Get Back. The film is streaming on Disney+ and includes a staggering 60 hours of never-before-seen Beatles footage. Modern fans can even get the in-concert experience! The Beatles’ final rooftop concert is included in its entirety in the upcoming IMAX movie The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert.