On This Day: The ‘Today Show’ Premieres on NBC in 1952: VIDEO

This is the 68th birthday of the Today Show!

On January 14th, @RetroNewsNow reminded their followers that the Today Show first aired on NBC 68 years ago. The channel posted a short clip of the first episode of the talk show. The caption read: “DEBUT: The TODAYshow, hosted by Dave Garroway, premiered 68 years ago on this day, January 14, 1952, on NBC.”

This is much different from how the morning talk show is viewed these days. We have multiple hosts, no static in the background, and. . . . .color!

📺DEBUT: The @TODAYshow, hosted by Dave Garroway, premiered 68 years ago today, January 14, 1952, on NBC pic.twitter.com/tSlwASs8Mm — RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) January 14, 2020

At the end of the video, Garroway says, “We hope you’ll be with us for a long time.” Well, it’s been almost seven decades and the Today show is still going strong. Maybe with a bigger audience and perkier hosts, but still pretty strong.

Meet the Cast of the ‘TODAY Show’

Hosts of the popular morning talk show have come and gone, but here are the current nine members of the talk show family.

Savannah Guthrie is one of the co-anchors of the show. She also serves as NBC News’ chief legal correspondent.

Hoda Kotb is another co-anchor and the co-host of the show’s fourth hour. Al Roker has been the weather and feature anchor on the show since January 1996.

Craig Melvin works as the news anchor for the show and anchor for MSNBC. Before joining MSNBC in July 2011, Melvin worked as a weekend anchor for WRC. This is NBC’s owned-and-operated station in Washington, D.C.

Carson Daly is the current host of NBC’s “The Voice” and the talk show’s digital studio, the Orange Room.

Jenna Bush Hager is another co-host of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, with Hoda Kotb. She joined the show as a correspondent and contributor in August 2009.

Sheinelle Jones also co-hosts NBC News’ 3rd hour of the talk show. She is also a mid-week correspondent for the show.

Dylan Dreyer works as a meteorologist who joined NBC News as Weekend TODAY weather anchor in September 2012.

In October 2018, Peter Alexander was named co-anchor of Weekend TODAY.

Natalie Morales Left the TODAY Show for ‘The Talk’

Back in November 2021, Natalie Morales said goodbye to her time on the famous talk show. But don’t worry, this only means she moved on to pursue another opportunity. The 49-year-old is now a host on The Talk.

During her final episode on the show, Morales shared a touching statement. “Dear viewers…From the minute I stepped in front of the camera and into your living rooms, I knew it was an honor to be part of your morning tradition, the most sacred time. With you, I’ve had a front seat to moments that captured our hearts, moments I will forever cherish as I witnessed history.”