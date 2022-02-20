One Arnold Schwarzenegger Classic Was a Nightmare to Film

As the old saying goes, the three worst places to invest your money are planes, race cars, and Hollywood movies. Even at the highest levels of each industry, there’s immense risk involved. Specifically, there’s no set process to guarantee a return — if the dang thing crashes, then there’s no fixing it; you’re simply on the hook for a new one.

In Hollywood, especially, tension run high. Making a movie is costly, risky, and lots of people want their shot at the business; which means lots of competition for any bit of leverage. Executives know how to make money, but not how to make movies. Producers know the opposite, and rarely do the minds of either overlap. As a result, filming a production often becomes a frenzy of ego and rank, with too many cooks trying to fix a meal that already has too much salt.

Believe it or not, usually the system falls flat, and films lose money or barely break even. Sometimes the system pulls it off, though, and classics are born against all odds. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s early 90s action flick The Last Action Hero somehow became one of those against-all-odds success stories.

Schwarzenegger wanted to transition into more family-friendly roles

Released in 1993, The Last Action Hero carried the star power of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was coming off of a box office mega-hit with Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Shane Black, wunderkind young writer of Lethal Weapon, and John McTiernan, creator of past action classics like Die Hard and Predator, were also tapped to help produce. Should have been a slam dunk for the studio, right?

But it wasn’t. Black was hired to do rewrites of the script after the original writers sold the script to a studio. According to those original writers, The Last Action Hero was supposed to be a violent, sarcastic, subversive movie about a kid who understands all of the cliches of action movies. Basically, it was supposed to mock Schwarzenegger and his style, not celebrate the genre.

At Schwarzenegger’s behest, Black (who was the hottest screenwriter in the world at the time) came in to give it his signature punchy dialogue and cool sensibility. But that wasn’t enough for the studio — remember, tons of cash and and even more ego was at stake. Columbia pictures brought in McTiernan to give the film some legitimate “action” flare, which led to Black’s exit from a project that he had been brought on board to fix.

“McTiernan had made a lot of hits, so the studio said, ‘Let him do what he wants.’ And we watched as John rewrote the whole thing,” Shane Black said in 2012 of the experience. “I have a lot of fondness for John. He’s an interesting guy with a lot to say. He just wasn’t keen on the things we’d written.”

A messy, ridiculous, but fun movie is eventually born

But the studio still wasn’t done tinkering. With so much on the line, executives didn’t pull any punches; in fact, they brought in one of the best screenwriters in Tinseltown history to give it yet another magic touch. After Black and McTiernan, Columbia paid William Goldman, writer of The Princess Bride and countless other films, $1 million to make sure The Last Action Hero covered all of its bases — price tag be damned.

Of course, with that much random input during production, the tone of the movie suffered. Fans of the genre remember it, now, as a campy, funny time capsule in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s illustrious career. Truthfully, it was just plain bad; but now it is classically bad, and sometimes for movies, that’s weirdly a good thing.