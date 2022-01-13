One ‘Blue Bloods’ Character Has a Longtime Connection To ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Avid watchers of the popular police drama Blue Bloods are most likely aware of a similar American crime thriller, Law & Order: SVU. One mainstay character in Blue Bloods also appears in Law & Order: SVU. Can you guess who it is?

Blue Bloods follows the Reagan family and the many obstacles they face as members of the New York Police Department. The show’s main cast includes Donnie Wahlberg as the impulsive Detective Danny Reagan and patriarch Tom Selleck as Comissioner Frank Reagan.

It’s no secret many fans and cast members of Blue Bloods desire to see characters crossover with other popular TV series in a similar space such as NCIS: Los Angeles. However, more the most part the show has evaded any possible overlap, with one exception. One longtime Blue Bloods cast member has made many appearances in the similar drama series, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. That character is Frank Anello.

Blue Bloods‘ Frank Anello Appears in Law & Order: SVU

Anello appears in a total of 88 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episodes and works for the NYPD in both shows.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is currently in its 22nd season. The series was created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf. It’s charged with being the longest-running primetime live-action series of all time.

The emotional series follows the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department. The elite group of detectives work together to bring crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence to justice.

On Blue Bloods, Frank Anello plays a discrete recurring character who first appears in Season 8, Episode 20 titled “Your Six.” Anello plays an NYPD lieutenant background role on the show minus the credit mention. His nameless character comes back to the show as a credited role over the following two seasons. In summary, Anello appears in almost 40 episodes by the end of his time on the show.

It’s interesting how Anello’s role on Blue Bloods begins in the background. Fast forward and he becomes a recurring character on the NYPD show. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened to Frank. The credit for his first real extended role instead goes to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. In the long-running crime drama series, Anello similarly begins as an uncredited background NYPD officer. He stays in this role over the show’s first four seasons running from 1999 to 2003.

Although the crossover may see odd, Anello ends up being successful in playing a part across both Blue Bloods and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for a lengthy amount of time. Even though this may not be the crossover fans were hoping for, perhaps it will open the door to more character overlap in the future.